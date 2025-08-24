Two-Out Rally Secures Sweep for Ducks in Hagerstown

Published on August 24, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 7-2 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series at Meritus Park.

Cary Arbolida gave Hagerstown the early lead with a first inning solo home run to left field off Ducks starter Ryan Sandberg. Tyler Williams added a solo homer to left in the third, doubling the Flying Boxcars lead to two.

The Ducks struck for five runs on seven consecutive two-out hits in the sixth inning to take a 5-2 lead. Ivan Castillo, Aaron Antonini, Taylor Kohlwey, Cody Thomas and Troy Viola all had RBI singles. Castillo added a sac fly to center in the seventh and Kohlwey scored on a throwing error in the eighth to make it a five-run advantage for the Flock.

Sandberg did not factor into the decision but tossed four and two-thirds innings of two-run ball, giving up six hits and two walks with one strikeout. Brad Casey (5-3) picked up the win after getting the final out of the fifth inning. Flying Boxcars starter Julian Minaya (0-9) took the loss, yielding four runs on five hits in five and two-thirds innings while striking out four.

Kohlwey led the Ducks offense with two hits, an RBI and two runs. Thomas added two hits and an RBI, while River Town finished with a pair of hits and a run. Five Ducks relievers combined for four and one-third scoreless innings of relief, giving up just four hits while striking out seven batters.

The Ducks return home on Tuesday night to begin a six-game series against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Left-hander Juan Hillman (8-5, 5.01) gets the start for the Ducks against Revolution righty Alex Valverde (1-1, 3.75).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 719 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.