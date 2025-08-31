York Edges Long Island in Pitcher's Duel Before Sellout Crowd

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 2-1 on Saturday night in the fifth game of a six-game series before a past-capacity crowd of 6,943 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Ryan Higgins put the Revolution in front with a first inning solo home run to left-center field off Ducks starter Ryan Sandberg. Chris Williams doubled York's lead to two in the fourth with a solo homer to left-center as well. Long Island scratched across its only run in the sixth on an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Aaron Antonini.

Revolution starter Chris Vallimont (8-4) earned the win, tossing seven innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven. Sandberg (5-4) took the loss, conceding just two runs on five hits in six innings with four strikeouts. Nick Mikolajchak collected his first save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out one.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their six-game series on Sunday evening. Game time is slated for 5:05 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 4:05 (3:50 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Baseball Caps, courtesy of Built Different Sports. It's also a FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday at the ballpark. Prior to the game, fans will be able to enjoy a Catch on the Field from 4:10 until 4:30. After the game, fans are invited back down to the field for Kids Run the Bases. Left-hander Juan Hillman (8-5, 5.01) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution righty Alex Valverde (1-1, 4.02).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 720 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







