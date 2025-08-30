Lexington Falls Twice in Double-Header against Southern Maryland

Waldorf, MD - The Lexington Legends fell 2-1 in both games of their doubleheader against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. These losses drop the Legends' record to 23-23 in the second half, which also puts them four games behind the first-place Gastonia Ghost Peppers.

Ben Ferrer got the start for the Legends in the first game, and he pitched very well, going six innings while allowing only one run on five hits. He also tallied five total strikeouts while only giving up two walks. Jonathan Haab took over for him in the seventh, and he was given the loss as he walked in the game-winning run to drop his record to 2-5.

The Legends' only run of the first game came late in the game in the seventh inning. The first baseman, Curtis Terry, laid down the Legends' first hit of the game with a lead-off single, but Andy Atwood was then put in as a pinch runner. Atwood was then moved into scoring position off a single from the DH, EJ Cumbo. Atwood would then come home on a wild pitch for the Legends' only run of the game, as the Blue Crabs walked it off in the bottom of the seventh to win 2-1.

Colton Eastman was the starting pitcher for the Legends in the second game of the series; he also pitched well, only allowing one run to score off five hits in his 5.1 innings pitched. He also notably tallied nine strikeouts without giving up a single walk. However, the loss was given to Gia Luna, who took over duties in the sixth, for his first loss of the season. Offensively, the Legends had two batters with a multi-hit game, that being EJ Cumbo and Brian Fuentes.

The Legends would pull ahead early in the second inning as Brian Fuentes left the yard for his 13th home run of the year on a two-out solo shot. Cumbo and Terry would lay down back-to-back singles in the third, but they were left stranded as the Blue Crabs forced the third out. The Legends would keep the Blue Crabs scoreless until the sixth inning when they found their first run, before walking it off in the bottom of the seventh.

Lexington looks to regroup on August 30th as they return to Regency Furniture Stadium for the third game of the series, with the first pitch slated for 6:35 PM EST.







