Lexington Falls 10-5 in the Rubber Match

Published on August 28, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - Lexington falls 10-5 as the Gastonia Ghost Peppers take the series. Brady Whalen got the Legends out to an early start, but the Ghost Peppers would immediately answer back with back-to-back home runs in the second inning. Gastonia would tag two more on in the third and fourth innings before the Legens offense came to life as a Brenden Dixon homerun and an RBI triple from Pedro Gonzalez put the Legends in the lead. However, Gastonia would then score six unanswered runs as the Legends were unable to rally.

The Legends and Ghost Peppers returned to Legends field for a rubber match that has major playoff implications, as the Legends only sat a game and a half out of first place coming into the game. Lexington handed the start to Nic Laio, while the Ghost Peppers gave the ball to Nick Wells.

Laio started strong as Gastonia went three up three down to start the game. Lexington was able to take the lead in the first with a two-out solo shot from Brady Whalen. However, the Ghost Peppers would take the lead in the second inning on back-to-back home runs from Narciso Crook and Alexis Olmeda. The Ghost Peppers extended their lead again in the third when Justin Wylie came home on a sac fly to make it a 3-1 ball game.

Gastonia kept the energy going in the fourth with an RBI single from Jack Reinheimer. However, the Legends offense sparked to life in the bottom, starting with a two-run blast from Brenden Dixon that brought it within one run. Pedro Gonzalez was then able to tie it up with an RBI triple before being sent home himself on catcher's interference to put the Legends in the lead. Gastonia answered right back, tying up the game on an RBI single from Narciso Crook. The Ghost Peppers were then able to pull ahead in the fifth as Olmeda laid down an RBI double that scored one run, which put the Ghost Peppers up 6-5 going into the final three frames.

The Ghost Peppers continued to add on to their run in the seventh when Crook laid down an RBI single that brought Guthrie home to score. Gastonia extended their lead again in the eighth with a solo shot from Wylie. The Legends were able to get two aboard as Dixon and Rock drew back-to-back walks, but Jake Miednik was able to secure the next two outs to leave the Legends empty-handed. The Ghost Peppers refused to let off the pedal as they plated two more in the ninth as Guthrie came home on a fielder's choice before Aaron McKeithan laid down an RBI single to bring the final run in.

The Legends fall 10-5 as the Ghost Peppers take the series. This loss also drops the Legends to 2.5 games back of first place as they continue to fight for a playoff spot. The win is given to Nic Wells, who improves his record to 6-8 on the season, and the loss is given to Nic Laio, whose record goes to 8-7 on the year. The Legends now head on the road for a three-game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs that kicks off August 29th with first pitch slated for 6:45 PM EST.







