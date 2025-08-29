Ducks Take Lead in Weeklong Showdown

Published on August 28, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution dropped Thursday evening's contest to the Long Island Ducks, 8-4 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, as the Ducks gain a two games to one advantage through the first half of the six-game series.

Long Island took control early in the game with a four-run second inning. After setting the table with a pair of walks, the Ducks grabbed the game's first run as Ronaldo Flores tapped an infield single off pitcher Ethan Firoved's glove. Firoved threw wide of first on the play as a run scored on the error. Ivan Castillo added a sac fly to left, and Kole Kaler delivered a two-out RBI single to left field for the third run. Chris Roller reached on an infield single and a fourth run scored as third baseman Jeremy Arocho's throw skipped away at first base.

Firoved (1-1) rebounded to quickly set down the first two hitters of the third inning, but a pair of walks spelled trouble as Aaron Antonini capitalized with an RBI single up the middle to make it 5-0.

York was unable to cash in despite leadoff baserunners in each of the first three innings, but the Revs got on the board in the fourth as Brandon Lewis slugged a two-out double to left center, and Jeffrey Wehler nailed an RBI double off the left field wall to make it 5-1.

Caleb McNeely worked a two-out walk to keep the fifth inning alive and Chris Williams ripped an RBI double down the left field line as the Revs pulled within 5-2.

Long Island responded in its half of the fifth as Troy Viola led off with a triple to right center, and two batters later, Flores launched a two-run homer to left as their lead grew to 7-2.

The Ducks tacked on one more in the sixth against reliever Danny Denz on an RBI single to right by River Town. Wehler prevented a second run from scoring with a diving stop on Leobaldo Cabrera's grounder toward the middle, stealing a hit for the second out.

York did not go quietly, scoring two in the ninth off reliever Chad Pike. Wehler (2-for-3) notched his second straight multi-hit effort with a leadoff single to left and Jalen Miller reached on a one-out infield single. Arocho worked a walk to load the bases, forcing righty Brad Case into the game. McNeely picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice, and a second run crossed on a throwing error by Castillo from second base as the Revs were within 8-4. Case bounced back to strike out Williams to finish it off.

Notes: Arocho extended his hitting streak to a season-best nine consecutive games with a seventh inning single. Miller scored his league-leading 103rd run in the ninth, fifth most in Revs history and now four shy of tying Telvin Nash (2019) for fourth. Williams' double was his 11th extra-base hit in his last 14 games. The Revs stole five bases including Miller's 51st (three shy of tying Matt McDermott for fourth most in a season in club history), Wehler's 20th, and Jaylin Davis' 10th. The Revs have stolen a base in 19 consecutive games including 17 total in their last five contests, as they now rank third in the league with 206 as a team. Right-hander Alex Bustamante tossed two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth, having now gone four consecutive outings (6.1 innings) without allowing a run.

Up Next: York will look to draw even in game four of the six-game series, Friday at 6:35 p.m. as lefty Mike Kickham (8-8, 4.61) goes up against Ducks righty David Griffin (6-1, 3.95). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







