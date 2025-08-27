Revs Drop Frustrating Opener at Long Island

(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution dropped a frustrating opener to their six-game series against the Long Island Ducks, 5-3 on Tuesday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

York led early as Ryan Higgins kept the third inning alive, extending his hitting streak to a season best nine consecutive games on an infield knock before Jalen Miller launched a two-run homer to left as his 17th of the year handed the Revs a 2-0 lead.

Long Island quickly rallied for three in its half of the third. River Town led it off with a jam shot single, Ivan Castillo drove an RBI double to right center, and Leobaldo Cabrera ripped an RBI single to center as the game was immediately tied 2-2. Seth Beer reached on a broken bat infield hit. Miller made a great play to his left on a fielder's choice for the first out, but Ronaldo Flores put Long Island ahead, 3-2 with an RBI single to left.

York tied the game in the fourth. Shayne Fontana reached on a one-out bloop single to left, extending his hitting streak to 16 consecutive games, the longest by a Revs hitter since Donovan Casey had a 17-gamer last June. Fontana stole second, and with two outs, scored when Brandon Lewis rocketed an RBI double down the left field line, squaring the score at 3-3.

Revs starter Alex Valverde allowed only the three-run rally in the third as five of his eight hits came in that inning, working five innings in a no-decision.

The Revs had two aboard in both the fifth and sixth innings via walks but could not pair a hit as the game remained tied into the late frames.

The Revs had a golden opportunity in the seventh as Jeremy Arocho ripped his second double of the game on a shot down the left field line. He moved to third with one out on a wild pitch, and with two outs appeared to have scored on another wild pitch as he extended his hand across home plate on a headfirst slide but was called out as the game remained tied.

Lefty Jimmy Burnette (0-1) struck out two to work around an infield single in a scoreless seventh but ran into trouble in the eighth. Flores reached on a double down the right field line that was nearly caught by a sprinting Fontana who was unable to hold on. Burnette was lifted with two aboard after a hit by pitch, and Troy Viola greeted Cam Robinson with an RBI double to left center. The Revs had Taylor Kohlwey in a rundown after blowing through the stop sign at third but Arocho's tag attempt was knocked loose as the Ducks survived their baserunning blunder. Robinson got a grounder with the infield in for the first out, but Town chopped his grounder softly enough toward second to bring home an insurance run for a 5-3 score.

The Revs were set down in order in both the eighth and ninth innings by Michael Reed (1-0) and Ramon Santos (first save), respectively.

Notes: Miller's homer was his 56th extra-base hit of the season, second-most in the league and one shy of moving into the top 10 in a season in Revs history; his 17th homer breaks a tie with William Simoneit for the team lead. Arocho is on a season-high-tying seven-game hitting streak. Fontana's 16-gamer is tied for sixth-longest in the league this season and is now the longest active; he also scored for the ninth consecutive game, having totaled 16 runs on that stretch. Lewis (2-for-4) notched hits at 110 and 112 mph off the bat; he is now 10-for-24 (.417) with three extra-base hits and seven RBI over his last seven games. Revs pitchers did not issue a walk for the second consecutive game but they combined to hit four batters (three by Valverde). York had won 11 of its previous 15 games in Central Islip dating back to the 2023 season. The six-game series is the Revs' first true six-game series since May 13-19, 2019 at Sugar Land; they played six consecutive games in Lexington in June, 2022 but those came against two different opponents.

Up Next: Revs righty Kevin Miranda (2-2, 5.21) faces Long Island right-hander Tim Melville (5-2, 5.02) on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







