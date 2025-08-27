Charleston Bats Down Rockers in Series Opener

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Charleston Dirty Birds collected 13 hits including four home runs in handing the High Point Rockers a 10-5 defeat on Tuesday night at Truist Point in the opening game of a three-game series. In addition, Charleston's James Nelson collected his 30th home run of the season.

Charleston's Keon Barnum hit two home runs and drove in four runs to lead Charleston's offense. Alex Dickerson had three hits and four RBI for the Rockers.

High Point now stands at 64-42 overall and 23-20 in the second half while Charleston moves to 48-58 and 18-25. The Rockers are in third place in the Atlantic League's South Division with Gastonia's game still in progress at Lexington on Tuesday night.

Nelson started the night by leading off the game with a solo homer. It marked his 30th of the year and coupled with his 45 stolen bases, puts Nelson as the only Atlantic League player to ever post 30 homers and 30 or more stolen bases in a season.

Nelson's first inning homer was followed by an RBI double from Joe Deluca. Keon Barnum hit his first homer in the third inning, a three-run shot off High Point starter Jonah Scolaro (L, 8-5). Zach Daniels added a solo blast in the third, Barnum hit his second, with nobody on board, in the fifth and Deluca added a solo homer in the seventh.

The Rockers scored two in the first on Dickerson's two-run homer. Dickerson added an RBI single in the fifth and another in the seventh to account for his four RBI. Evan Edwards double home Dickerson in the seventh for his second hit and lone RBI of the night.

Charleston starter Anthony Diaz (W, 2-3) went six innings, allowed just four hits while walking four and striking out one. High Point managed seven hits on the evening.

Scolaro struck out eight in his five innings of work but allowed seven runs on eight hits and a pair of walks.

Game two of this three-game series is set for Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. The Rockers will send lefty Ben Wereski (1-3, 5.33) to the mound to face Charleston righty Eddy Demurias (5-4, 4.24). Rocker fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

NOTES: The Rockers activated Jonah Scolaro from the inactive list and placed RHP Fin Del Bonta-Smith on the inactive list prior to the game.







