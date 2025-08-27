Eighth Inning Rally Leads Ducks Past Revolution

Published on August 26, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 5-3 on Tuesday night in the opening game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

York took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a two-run home run to left field by Jalen Miller off Ducks starter Juan Hillman. The Ducks countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning off Revolution starter Alex Valverde to take the lead. Ivan Castillo's RBI double to right-center, Leobaldo Cabrera's RBI single to center and Ronaldo Flores' RBI single to left highlighted the inning. The Revs answered right back though to tie the game at three on Brandon Lewis' RBI double down the left field line in the fourth.

Long Island broke the deadlock with a pair of runs in the eighth. Troy Viola's RBI double to left-center field and River Town's RBI groundout to second gave the Flock the win.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Hillman tossed five and one-third innings of three-run ball, allowing six hits and three walks while striking out five. Valverde lasted five innings, conceding three runs on eight hits with two strikeouts. Michael Reed (1-0) picked up the win with a 1-2-3 eighth inning. Jimmy Burnette (0-1) took the loss, conceding two runs on two hits with a pair of strikeouts in one inning. Ramon Santos earned his first save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out one.

Flores led the Ducks offense with three hits and an RBI. Town and Castillo each added two hits, an RBI and a run, while Viola had two hits and drove in a run.

