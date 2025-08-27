Skirrow Wins 14th As Stormers Retain Lead

Published on August 26, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Noah Skirrow retired 16 of the first 17 batters he faced on Tuesday evening, pitching the Lancaster Stormers to a 5-1 victory over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars at Meritus Park.

With the win, the Stormers retained a one-game lead over the Long Island Ducks in the North Division race.

Despite the impressive work by Skirrow, he found himself on the short end of a 1-0 score through the first five innings. That one batter he did not retire was Hagerstown shortstop Ozzie Abreu who clocked a homer to right center with one out in the fourth inning.

Skirrow finished the night allowing three hits and one walk while striking out eight in seven innings of work.

The Stormers, who were unable to produce on two bases loaded chances earlier, finally broke through against Jonh Henriquez (1-2, 3-7) in the sixth. Mason Martin ripped a double inside the first base bag to start the inning and moved to third on a deep fly to right by Joseph Carpenter. Nick Lucky struck out, but Henriquez walked the lefty batting Kevin Watson, Jr. Watson stole second, and Alex Isola was able to deliver both runners with a single lined into left field.

Scott Engler retired the side in order in the bottom of the eighth to protect the lead, and the Stormers were able to pull away in the top of the ninth.

Watson led off the inning with a bunt single and moved to second on a soft line drive single by Isola. Yeison Coca drew a walk while attempting to bunt. Melvin Mercedes grounded into a force play at home, but Nick Ward ripped a single into right. Isola scored easily, and Coca barely beat a strong throw home by Cary Arbolida. Luis Castro followed with a sacrifice fly to center for the 5-1 edge.

Ryley Gilliam, in his return from the Mexican League, retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth to complete the three-hitter.

Michael McAvene (6-3) will make the Wednesday start for Lancaster against lefty Anthony Imhoff (1-6). Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball at 6:25.

NOTES: Coca beat out an infield hit in the third to extend a hitting streak to seven...Skirrow took the league lead with 126 strikeouts...He is 19 shy of the Stormers franchise record, set by Cameron Gann in 2022...Ward had his 38th multi-hit game...Engler appeared in his 50th game of the season...The win was Lancaster's first in the last five series openers against Hagerstown.







