Homers, Bullpen Lead York

Published on September 3, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York launched four homers, and their stingy bullpen kept Lancaster hitless for the final 7 1/3 innings on Wednesday evening as the Revs topped the Stormers, 9-6, in the middle game of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

With the loss, the Lancaster division lead over the Long Island Ducks was trimmed back to two games. Long Island defeated Gastonia, 12-8, earlier in the day.

Lancaster came out of a wild first inning with the lead. Ryan Higgins and Chris Williams slugged a pair of two-run homers off newcomer Brock Bell in the top of the inning, but the Stormers responded in the bottom of the inning as Nick Ward belted a two-run homer to right, and Nick Lucky drove a two-out, three-run homer to right center for the 5-4 edge.

Higgins tied the game with a bases loaded sacrifice fly in the top of the second. Again, Lancaster responded as Mason Martin singled home Yeison Coca for a 6-5 lead.

The Martin single would turn out to be Stormers' final hit of the game. Six relievers stumped the Stormers on two walks and one error for the remainder of the night, giving the Revs ample opportunity to come back.

That did not take long. Miles Simington, making his Atlantic League debut, took Max Green (5-7) over the tents in right with one out in the third to tie the game. In the fourth, Jaylin Davis doubled off the right field wall and scored on a pair of deep fly balls for the 7-6 edge.

Shayne Fontana stretched the lead to three with a two-run homer to right off Phil Diehl in the top of the seventh.

Nick Bennett (1-0), the third of York's seven pitchers, tossed two hitless innings for the win. Brendan Cellucci struck out the side in the ninth around a walk to Melvin Mercedes to pick up his eighth save.

Noah Bremer (9-3) will take the hill for the Stormers on Thursday evening against lefty Mike Kickham (5-0, 9-8). Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball at 6:40.

NOTES: Martin's RBI was his 85th of the season...Ward and Lucky are tied for second with 78...York has nine homers in the two games of the series... The Revs bullpen has allowed one run on four hits in 12 innings...York leads the season series, 10-7, and will retain possession of the cup with one more win in the next four games...Lancaster hit only one ball out of the infield in the last 6 2/3 innings, a fly out by Kevin Watson, Jr. in the sixth...Melvin Mercedes extended an on base streak to 13 games with a single and walk.







