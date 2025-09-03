Ducks Win Slugfest in the Tar Heel State

Published on September 3, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Gastonia, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 12-8 on Wednesday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series at CaroMont Health Park.

The Ducks took a 5-0 lead in the top half of the first inning against Ghost Peppers starting pitcher Nick Wells, highlighted by an RBI infield single from Troy Viola and a three-run home run to right field off the bat of Cody Thomas. Gastonia scored a run in the bottom of the frame versus Long Island starter Michael Dominguez on an error and one more in the second by way of a Dominguez wild pitch to get to within 5-2.

The Flock made it 6-2 in their favor in the fourth thanks to a Leobaldo Cabrera run-scoring base hit, but the Ghost Peppers cut the deficit to 6-4 one half-inning later on solo home runs from Eric De La Rosa and Alexis Olmeda. The home team got to within a run at 6-5 in the fifth thanks to a sacrifice fly produced by Dalton Guthrie.

Long Island scored six runs in the ninth for a commanding 12-5 advantage by way of a Justin O'Conner three-run home run, a River Town RBI base knock and a two-run tater from Troy Viola. Gastonia would not go down without a fight as they scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to get to within 12-8 on Justin Wylie's two-run home run and Cole Roederer's solo blast. With the bases loaded and two-men down and the tying-run at the plate, Ramon Santos put an end to any hope of a Ghost Peppers comeback as the right-hander struck out Jack Reinheimer swinging to secure his third save of the season.

Dominguez registered a no-decision after allowing four runs on five hits in four innings pitched, walking and striking out two. Tanner Jacobsen (2-0) picked up the win in relief after allowing one run on one hit and a walk in one inning on the mound. Wells (6-9) was tagged with the loss, surrendering six runs (five earned) on eight hits in four innings of work, walking three and striking out four.

Town reached base five times in six plate appearances with three singles, a double, an RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a pair of stolen bases. Chris Roller singled, doubled, scored three runs, and stole two bases, while Viola, Thomas and O'Conner each had three runs batted.

The Ducks and Ghost Peppers wrap up their three-game set on Thursday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at CaroMont Health Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander David Griffin (6-2, 3.78) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Ghost Peppers righty Craig Stem (3-1, 6.33).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, September 9, to begin a three-game set against the Lexington Legends. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Bark in the Park, presented by VCA Animal Hospitals, and fans are invited to bring their dog(s) with them to enjoy the game. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Drawstring Bags. It's also a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 720 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.