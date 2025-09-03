James Nelson Named Atlantic League August Player of the Month

Charleston, WV - Charleston Dirty Birds Slugger James Nelson was named the Atlantic League Player of the Month in August after being the first player in league history to join the 30-40 club.

The utility player, who splits time between third base and left field, has been the consistent leadoff hitter for the Dirty Birds. The catalyst in the line up batted .321 in August with eight doubles, five home runs, 20 RBI, and 16 stolen bases.

"James has been incredible all year - he's the kind of player fans love to watch," said Charleston Dirty Birds General Manager Ben Blum. "Whether it's hitting bombs, stealing bases, or making big plays in the field, he brings energy every night. We're lucky to have him, and it's awesome to see him get the recognition he deserves."

Nelson currently leads the Atlantic League in games played (111) and leads the league in hits (142). He is also third in the league in home runs (30), third in stolen bases (47), and eighth in batting average (.318).

"James gives his all during every single play of every game," said Andy Shea, Charleston Dirty Birds CEO and Owner. "He not only plays hard and does the little things right, but he is also one of the nicest guys we've had wear a Dirty Birds uniform. James is the type of player you want your Little Leaguers to model their game after."







