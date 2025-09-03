Revs Blast off against Stormers in Tuesday's Victory

Published on September 3, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.): The York Revolution blasted a season high-tying five home runs in a 9-2 victory over the Lancaster Stormers, kicking off a six-game home-and-home get together between the two rivals on Tuesday night at Penn Medicine Park.

York fell behind initially as Luis Castro kept the first inning alive with a disputed double that was ruled fair down the third base line before scoring on Mason Martin's single to right.

Revs lefty Braden Scott bounced back with a pair of strikeouts in a 1-2-3 second, and the offense got it in high gear.

Brandon Lewis led off the third with an opposite field homer to right, his 14th of the year, tying the score, 1-1. Jalen Miller ripped a two-out single to left, stole his 53rd bag, and scored on Jeremy Arocho's single to left as the Revs went ahead 2-1.

Martin looped a two-out RBI single into left center tying it back up at 2-2 in the third, but Scott left the bases loaded with an incredible no-look stab on Nick Lucky's sharp comebacker with his back turned after his follow through, as Lancaster was held to just one run.

The Revs scored in each of the final seven innings of the game including seven unanswered runs after Lancaster had drawn even.

Ryan Higgins led off the fourth with a tape-measure homer to the top of the hill in left, his team-leading 19th of the year and whopping seventh in his past 12 games, giving York the lead for good at 3-2.

Scott maintained the lead, leaving the bases loaded for the second straight inning. The lefty maneuvered around a leadoff double by Danny Amaral who advanced to third with one out on a grounder. Jeffrey Wehler made a nifty over-the-shoulder grab on a bloop pop up for the second out, and following a pair of walks to fill the bases, Scott retired Castro on a broken bat grounder to second to finish his debut start.

Caleb McNeely drilled his own leadoff homer to right in the top of the fifth as the lead grew to 4-2.

Higgins led off the sixth with an 11-pitch walk against Stormers starter Luke McCollough (0-3) and stole second while prompting a throwing error that advanced him to third with one out. Shayne Fontana greeted reliever Kyle Johnson with a two-strike RBI single up the middle through a drawn-in infield to plate Higgins as Fontana picked up his 30th RBI with the Revs, extending the lead to 5-2.

Higgins capped a nine-pitch at-bat with an RBI single to right center in the top of the seventh. William Simoneit snapped a five-game hitless drought with a two-run bomb to right center in the top of the eighth, his 17th of the year. Arocho capped his night with a leadoff homer to right center in the ninth for his third of the season as the game became a runaway late.

Five Revs relievers combined to work five shutout innings with just two hits, two walks, and 10 strikeouts (two each).

Grayson Thurman handled the fifth and gave way to Jimmy Burnette after a leadoff infield single in the sixth, as the lefty Burnette (1-1) set down all three faced.

Nick Mikolajchak fired a 1-2-3 seventh, Cam Robinson stranded two in a scoreless eighth, and Jordan Morales closed it out with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out the final two batters including Martin who whiffed for the third time to end it.

Notes: The Revs hit five homers in a game for the third time this season (June 1 vs Long Island, June 10 at Hagerstown). It's the 18th time in club history they've hit at least five homers in a game and the seventh time on the road. It's the second time they've done it in Lancaster, along with a seven-homer barrage in a 20-2 victory in June, 2010, a homer total that stood as the franchise record until an eight-home run game late in the 2022 season. With two RBI, Higgins has now driven in 18 runs in his last 12 games played. Fontana has hit safely in 21 of his last 22. Thurman was scoreless for the sixth time in his last seven, and Burnette was scoreless for the sixth time in seven total outings. Mikolajchak has not allowed an earned run in 10 straight outings and 13 of 14 total; he has allowed just two hits in his last 10.0 innings (none in Tuesday's outing). The bullpen overall has a 2.49 ERA in the past 19 games. The Revs tie a season high at 20 games above .500 (66-46) while improving to 34-21 on the road, tied with Long Island for the league's best mark. Lancaster's four-game winning streak is snapped. The Revs lead the War of the Roses series, 9-7 for the season. It is the 199th victory for the Revs in the history of the series (199-173) and their 90th all-time in Lancaster (90-87). York has won four of its last six overall. With 12 strikeouts as a staff, the Revs now lead the league with 1,019 on the season, just 5 shy of the franchise record of 1,024 set in a 140-game season in 2008 (Tuesday marked the Revs' 112th game of the season, by comparison).

Up Next: The Revs face the Stormers again on Wednesday night in Lancaster as RHP Kevin Miranda (3-2, 4.55) squares off with righty Brock Bell (debut) at 6:45 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from September 3, 2025

