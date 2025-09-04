Southern Maryland Tops High Point 5-4

Published on September 3, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs clinched the series with a 5-4 victory over the High Point Rockers on Wednesday night.

The Crabs jumped out to an early lead after scoring one run in the first. Jackson Loftin hit a leadoff single before coming around to score on a RBI double by Zach Racusin.

High Point would answer back in the bottom of the frame to tie it 1-1 before taking a 2-1 lead in the second.

Loftin then cracked a solo blast in the third to tie the ballgame before the Crabs took the lead in the fourth. After a double by Alejandro de Aza, a hit by pitch to Brett Barrer and a single by Jamari Baylor, Giovanni Digiacomo hit a sacrifice fly to give Southern Maryland a 3-2 lead.

High Point scored a pair, though, in the bottom of the fourth to retake a 4-3 lead.

Southern Maryland tied it in the sixth with a Jamari Baylor blast to center field before a Sam Dexter go-ahead single in the eighth.

Following a tough start for Jason Blanchard, Jalen Miller and Cody Thompson pitched scoreless outings before Endrys Briceño notched his 5th save of the season.

With the win, the Crabs improve to 61-52 overall and 25-25 in the second half. The Crabs will go for the sweep on Thursday.







Atlantic League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.