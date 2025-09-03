2025 Delmonte-Smelson Team MVP Voting Underway

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Delmonte-Smelson Jewelers have teamed up to present the 2025 Long Island Ducks MVP Award. Fans can vote once per day from now through Saturday, September 13, for the Ducks player they believe should be this year's Most Valuable Player.

Fans wishing to cast their ballot may do so by visiting LIDucks.com/mvpvoting and selecting the player they feel is most deserving. The player with the most fan votes will receive a commemorative gift from Delmonte-Smelson Jewelers prior to the Ducks regular season finale on Sunday, September 14, against the York Revolution.

The following are this year's nominees, listed alphabetically by last name (stats through September 2):

Starting Pitcher David Griffin

Griffin has put together a strong season in his second year with the Ducks, spending time as both a starter and a reliever. In 19 games (15 starts), the right-hander is 6-2 with a 3.78 ERA. He ranks second on the team in both innings pitched (85.2) and strikeouts (82) while conceding just 23 walks. Additionally, opponents are batting just .258 against him. The Massachusetts native turned in his best start on July 4th in Hagerstown, tossing seven innings of no-hit, shutout baseball while striking out nine batters in a 9-1 win.

Starting Pitcher Juan Hillman

Hillman has been in the starting rotation since the beginning of the season and has been a steady presence on the mound. The southpaw leads the team in wins (9), games started (22), innings pitched (118.0) and strikeouts (95). His 4.81 ERA ranks seventh in the Atlantic League, while his innings total is good for fifth. He is the only Duck to toss a complete game this season, doing so in a 4-1 win vs. York on August 13. The Florida native has totaled eight quality starts in 2025.

Outfielder River Town

Town has been a vital part of the Ducks offense all season long. He leads all Ducks players and ranks third in the Atlantic League with a .429 on-base percentage while sitting fourth in the league in batting (.323) and hits (126) and fifth in triples (6). The first-year Duck leads the Flock in walks (62) while ranking second in slugging percentage (.515), OPS (.944), RBIs (62), runs (79) and doubles (27) and third in stolen bases (30). Defensively, the Louisiana native has committed just three errors in 75 games in the outfield, posting a .980 fielding percentage and five assists.

Infielder Troy Viola

Viola has demonstrated durability and versatility in 2025. The third baseman leads the Ducks and ranks second in the Atlantic League with 110 games played despite having the third-most hit by pitches in the league (14). He also leads the Flock and ranks third in the league with 32 doubles. The first-year Duck is the team leader in home runs (16), RBIs (77) and second behind Town in hits (114) while batting .276 with an .820 OPS. Defensively, the California native has made numerous sparkling plays at third base, accruing a .960 fielding percentage.

