Atwood Hits for Cycle, Legends' Rally Falls Short 11-10 against Charleston

Published on September 3, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends showed plenty of fight on Tuesday night at Legends Field, rallying from an early eight-run deficit before ultimately falling 11-10 to the Charleston Dirty Birds. The back-and-forth battle featured historic offense, highlighted by Andy Atwood hitting for the cycle.

Charleston stormed out of the gates with six runs in the top of the first inning, capped by a grand slam from Jaylen Smith. Two more runs in the second put Lexington in a deep 8-0 hole, forcing an early call to the bullpen.

The Legends refused to fold. In the third, Andy Atwood got Lexington on the board with a two-run home run, and Xane Washington followed immediately with a solo blast. Three batters later, Dylan Rock crushed a two-run shot to left, capping a five-run inning that reignited the Legends and cut the deficit to 8-5.

Atwood continued his historic night in the fourth with a triple, added a single in the fifth, and sealed his place in Legends history in the seventh with a double to complete the cycle. He finished the game 4-for-5 with four RBIs, becoming the first Legends player this season and just the third in team history to hit for the cycle.

Rock also had a huge night, going 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs, while Washington reached base three times and scored twice. By the end of the sixth inning, Lexington had surged ahead 10-9, with Atwood and Rock powering the comeback.

Charleston, however, answered late. Smith struck again in the ninth with a go-ahead two-run single, giving him six RBIs on the night. Reliever Lance Lusk worked the bottom of the ninth to lock down his eighth save and deny Lexington's rally.

The Legends' bullpen delivered quality innings to give the team a chance. Simon Gregersen struck out six over 2.2 innings, while Jimmy Loper tossed three scoreless frames with five strikeouts to steady the game after Charleston's fast start.

Despite the loss, the Legends' resiliency and offensive firepower were on full display. Atwood's cycle, Rock's run production, and Washington's spark at the top of the order had Legends Field rocking in one of the most entertaining games of the season.

Despite the loss, the Legends' resiliency and offensive firepower were on full display. Atwood's cycle, Rock's run production, and Washington's spark at the top of the order had Legends Field rocking in one of the most entertaining games of the season.







