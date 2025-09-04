Dylan Rock Walks It off with a Moonshot

Lexington, KY- The Legends walk off the second game of their six-game series against the Charleston Dirty Birds with a 6-5 victory. Both teams scored one run in the first before Charleston extended their lead to 3 runs in the second and third. Andy Atwood would sneak home in the third during a play at first. Charleston found another run with an RBI hit in the top of the third before extending their lead again in the fifth with a solo home run from Zach Daniels.

Ronnie Dawson tied the game up in the bottom of the sixth, but Charleston pulled back ahead in the seventh as Joseph Rosa hit the go-ahead home run. Dylan Rock found his first hit of the game in the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off home run.

The Legends look to get back on track after they dropped the first game of the series despite Andy Atwood hitting for the cycle. Lexington sat 5 games out of first place coming into the game. The Legends handed their start to Nic Laio, while the Dirty Birds handed it to Jamison Hill.

The Dirty Birds got ahead in the first inning by drawing two walks to get runners in scoring positions before an RBI single from Joe DeLuca. However, EJ Cumbo and Brady Whalen laid down consecutive hits to get aboard in the bottom of the first. Cumbo was then able to come home on an error to get the Legends' scoring started. The Dirty Birds immediately struck back in the second by taking the lead again, as James Nelson laid down an RBI single to left field that drove in one run. Charleston extended their lead again in the third with an RBI single from Joe DeLuca, but Lexington would begin to make up ground in the bottom of the third as Andy Atwood came home while the Dirty Birds' offense was busy making a play at first.

Brenden Dixon had the only hit of the fourth inning with a two-out double, but he would be left stranded. Charleston extended their lead again in the fifth with a lead-off home run from Zach Daniels that made it a 2-4 ballgame. Lexington's defense was able to turn a double play to shut down the Dirty Birds in the sixth. This kicked the Legend's offense into gear as Curtis Terry's lead-off walk was followed by a game-tying home run from Ronnie Dawson.

Charleston was able to pull back ahead in the seventh on a lead-off home run from Joseph Rosa that made it a 5-4 ballgame. The Legends loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh on hits from Cumbo and Terry with a walk from Whalen. However, Maceo Campebell

was able to strike out the next two Legends batters to get out of the inning. The Legends would again get a runner aboard with a Brenden Dixon lead-off single, but he was left stranded.

Cumbo and Whalen started the ninth inning with back-to-back singles before Terry hit into a double play. This did not matter as Dylan Rock ended the game with a walk-off home run.

Lexington wins 6-5 as the Dirty Birds take the second game of the series. With this win, the Legends cut Gastonia's division lead to 4 games as both teams continue the mad dash to the postseason. The win is given to John Armstrong, who earns his first win of the season, and the loss is given to Lance Lusk, whose season record evens out at 4-4. The Legends and the Dirty Birds will return to Legends Field on September 4th for Margaritaville Night at the ballpark, featuring Thirty Thursday sponsored by Coors Light, with first pitch slated for 6:45 PM EST.







