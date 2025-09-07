Stormers End Series With Loss

York's pitching staff limited Lancaster to four baserunners on Sunday afternoon as the Revolution captured a 2-1 victory in the finale of a six-game, home-and-home series.

It was York's fifth win of the series and dropped Lancaster's lead over Long Island to 1 1/2 games, pending the outcome of a contest between Long Island and High Point later on Sunday.

Braden Scott (1-0) yielded four hits over his 6 2/3 innings before ceding the ball to the York bullpen. The combination of Josh Mollerus, Jimmy Burnette and Brendan Cellucci retired Lancaster's final seven hitters of the day to hold the lead.

The game remained scoreless into the bottom of the fourth inning when Caleb McNeely lined a single into left. Starter Luke McCollough made a wild pickoff throw to first, and York jumped on the chance as Jeremy Arocho drilled a single into center to score the run.

McCollough walked the next two and was lifted from the game for Keylan Killgore (2-6).

Nick Ward tied the game in the sixth with a solo homer onto the right field deck. It was his second hit of the afternoon. Nick Lucky added two singles while the rest of the Lancaster lineup did not reach base the entire game.

McNeely reached with one out in the sixth as his deep fly to center was lost in the sun by Lucky. After Arocho grounded to short, Frankie Tostado rolled a single into center field to produce what proved to be the winning run.

Lancaster will send Brock Bell (0-0) to the hill on Tuesday at Hagerstown. Fans may tune into the action on FloBaseball at 6:25.

NOTES: Lucky tied his longest hitting streak of the season at eight...He is 15-for-31...Ward had his 45th multi-hit game...Ward's homer was his 19th...He has 18 steals and is in range of joining a short list of 20-20 players in franchise history...Jalen Miller barely missed becoming the second Atlantic League player to go 20-50 this season when the York second baseman hit a double high off the left field wall in the first inning...York won the season series, 13-8.







