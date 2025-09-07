Two-Out Magic Lifts Ducks to Extra Inning Victory

(High Point, NC) - The Long Island Ducks defeated by the High Point Rockers 10-7 in 11 innings on Saturday evening in the middle game of a three-game series at Truist Point.

Long Island took a 2-0 advantage four batters into the ballgame thanks to a two-out, two-run home run to left field off the bat of Leobaldo Cabrera against High Point starting pitcher Jonah Scolaro. The Rockers scored three times in the bottom of the frame by way of a three-run roundtripper from Even Edwards off Ducks starter Juan Hilllman. High Point made it 5-2 in the second on a Luis Gonzalez two-run home run.

The visitors tied the contest at five in the third thanks to RBI base hits by River Town and Troy Viola along with a sacrifice fly produced by Cody Thomas. The Flock went back out in front 7-5 in the sixth as Kole Kaler plated a pair with a two-out single. The Rockers tied the game at seven in seventh on Luke Napleton's two-run double to left with two men away.

Long Island scored three times in the 11th for a 10-7 cushion as Viola plated Taylor Kohlwey with the go-ahead run by drawing a walk with the basses loaded. Two batters later the Ducks got some breathing room as they added a pair of king-sized insurance runs when Thomas drove in Town and Viola with a clutch two-out base hit. The Rockers went quietly in the home half of the inning as Braydon Nelson erased all three batters he faced to collect his six save of the campaign.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Hillman allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits in four innings pitched, walking three and striking out six. Scolaro gave up five runs on five hits in three innings on the mound, walking and striking out one. Ramon Santos (4-0) picked up the win in relief after firing two scoreless innings on one hit and one walk and three strikeouts. Cam Cotter (0-2) suffered the loss, surrendering three unearned runs on one hit across two innings pitched, walking two and striking out one.

Viola had two hits, a pair of RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Ivan Castillo had two hits and a run scored while Thomas had a hit and three runs batted in en route to the victory.

The Ducks and Rockers wrap up their three-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Truist Point. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Tim Melville (5-4, 5.12) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Rockers lefty Ben Wereski (2-4, 4.61).

