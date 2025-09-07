Southern Maryland Falls, 7-5, on Saturday

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell to the Gastonia Ghost Peppers by a final score of 7-5.

Southern Maryland took the lead in the fourth inning after Giovanni Digiacomo walked and Brett Barrera singled. With runners at first and second, Alejandro de Aza doubled home Digiacomo to give the Crabs a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Crabs doubled their lead in the sixth with a solo blast by De Aza, his 12th home run of the season.

But in the bottom of the frame, Gastonia opened up a six spot to lead 6-2.

Southern Maryland nabbed one back in the seventh, though, courtesy of a Pearce Howard leadoff home run.

Gastonia re-established their four-run lead tacking one on in the eighth to lead 7-3. Digiacomo roped a two-run double in the top of the ninth, but it wasn't enough to comeback against the Ghost Peppers.

Southern Maryland falls to 62-55 overall and 26-27 in the second half. Sunday's rubber match is set for 4:00 p.m.







