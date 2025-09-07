Winning Streak Snapped in Wild Tussle

York, PA: The York Revolution dropped a wild back-and-forth battle to the Lancaster Stormers, 8-7 on Saturday night in front of 6,726 fans at WellSpan Park. The win snaps a four-game winning streak for the Revs who will go for the series victory on Sunday.

The Revs struck first with a big four-run first inning. Shayne Fontana's grounder produced the first run before William Simoneit nailed a two-run double to right and Miles Simington pounded a wall-scraping RBI double against the Arch Nemesis for a 4-0 lead. All but one run came with two outs as York posted a trio of two-out runs in the first inning for the second consecutive night.

Nick Lucky tagged a solo homer to right center with two outs in the second to get Lancaster on the board, but Fontana made a fantastic sliding grab on the right field foul line for the final out.

York was unable to score in a bases loaded, one-out opportunity in the third, and Lucky lined a two-out, three-run homer to right in the top of the fourth as Lancaster suddenly pulled even at 4-4.

Jalen Miller (4-for-5) tattooed a two-run homer, his 19th of the year, to deep left center in the bottom of the sixth as the Revs went back ahead, 6-4.

Lancaster set the table to re-tie the game in the seventh as Yeison Coca's double put runners at second and third with one out. Nick Mikolajchak replaced lefty Nick Bennett and was greeted with a sac fly to center by Melvin Mercedes to cut the lead to 6-5. Mikolajchak jammed Nick Ward, but a bat handle bloop plopped in shallow left-center for a game-tying two-out single as the score was deadlocked at 6-6.

Quincy Hamilton provided the decisive shot in the top of the ninth, somehow squaring a letter-high 97 mph fastball for a two-out, two-run homer as Lancaster took an 8-6 lead. It snapped a 14.0-inning scoreless streak for Brendan Cellucci (1-1) which set a franchise record for a reliever to begin a Revs career. It was also his first hit allowed in 13.0 innings and just his second overall with York.

A bizarre scene unfolded in the middle of the ninth as the stadium lights went out resulting in a 17-minute delay.

After the delay, Fontana launched a leadoff homer off the top of the Nemesis to make it 8-7. Chris Williams, who took over at catcher after Simoneit was smoked in the arm by reliever Kyle Johnson causing an injury in the sixth, reached base as he was also hit by a pitch, the Revs' third hit batter by Lancaster pitching on the night. Reliever Ryley Gilliam (2-1) dodged a bullet when Simington drove one deep to center that was caught for the first out. Pinch hitter Jeremy Arocho singled to left to push Williams to second as the tying run, but Gilliam rebounded to strike out the final two batters to end it.

Notes: The crowd of 6,726 is the Revs' largest since September 16, 2017 when 7,035 were on hand to see the Revs defeat Lancaster for a second half title. It was just shy of a top ten crowd in ballpark history. Simoneit is the second Revs batter to exit due to injury after being hit by a Lancaster pitcher in the past two nights; Jeffrey Wehler exited Friday's game after being drilled in the hand by Billy Sullivan on a ball that was ruled foul. Miller enjoyed his third four-hit game of the year; his homer (19th) brings him within one long ball of a 20-homer, 50-steal season, something that has only been accomplished one time in league history (Charleston's James Nelson, 2025). He is one homer shy of the league's first 20-homer, 40-steal, 100-run season. The two-run homer gave Miller 80 RBI on the season as he becomes the league's first to 80 RBI, 100 runs, and 50 steals. His 108th run scored ties Rudy Martin Jr (2024) for third-most in a season in club history. He stole his 54th base in the fourth inning, tying Matt McDermott (2024) for fourth on the Revs single-season list. The homer was his 58th extra-base hit of the season as he moves into the Revs' top 10 in that category. Fontana (2-for-4) has now hit safely in nine straight and 25 of his last 26, batting .392 since August 8. Cam Robinson celebrated his 26th birthday with a scoreless eighth, lowering his season ERA to 0.64. York's lead in this year's War of the Roses series is now 12-8 with one regular season meeting remaining.

Up Next: The Revs go for a series win Sunday at 1 p.m. as lefty Braden Scott (0-0, 4.50) faces Lancaster's Luke McCollough (0-3, 5.75). It is Recovery Day, Academy Sports Appreciation Day, Kids Eat Free Sunday by D.F. Stauffer's Biscuit Co., Candy Drop, and Sunday Funday presented by Weis Markets. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







