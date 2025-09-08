Legends Crush Charleston 15-4, Fuentes Drives in 7 as Win Streak Hits Five
Published on September 7, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Lexington Legends News Release
Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends kept their playoff hopes alive in emphatic fashion on Sunday, rolling past the Charleston Dirty Birds 15-4 at Legends Field. The victory extended Lexington's win streak to five straight, though the Legends remain three games back of Gastonia in the South Division after the Honey Hunters also won.
Patrick Wicklander (11-7) bounced back with a strong outing, escaping a bases-loaded threat in the sixth before handing things off to the bullpen.
The offensive star of the day was Brian Fuentes, who drove in seven runs-including a two-run homer in the fifth and another in the seventh as part of a seven-run rally. Brenden Dixon chipped in with a two-run single, while Curtis Terry and Dylan Rock sparked the offense early in the first inning.
Charleston mustered four runs, but Lexington's bats never cooled, and the defense turned two key double plays to keep the Dirty Birds from clawing back.
The Legends now head north for a crucial six-game road trip: three against the Long Island Ducks beginning September 9, followed by three with the Lancaster Stormers.
