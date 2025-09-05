Lexington Walks It off for the Second Night in a Row

Published on September 4, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - The Legends walk off the Charleston Dirty Birds as they take the third game of their extended series. Both teams had lead-off home runs in the first, but the Legends would surge alive with four runs in the second inning. Charleston slowly chipped away at the Legends' lead until the ninth inning, when they drove in a go-ahead run. However, Brady Whalen played the hero and walked the game off.

Charleston wasted no time scoring as James Nelson left the yard in the top of the first with a lead-off solo shot, but Lexington would match this in the bottom of the first as Brenden Dixion hit a lead-off homer of his own to tie it up. Charleston would get a lead-off walk in the second, but a double play by the Legends' infield shut them down. The Legends offense kept this energy going in the bottom of the second as Brian Fuente, Jerry Huntzinger, Mason Dinesen, and Brady Whalen strung together RBI hits that plated five runs to make it a 6-1 ballgame. The Dirty Birds would begin to chip away at the Legends' lead in the third when James Nelson hit a two-run blast to cut the Legends' lead to three runs.

Charleston loaded the bases on a single and two walks in the top of the fourth, but Ferrer was able to tally two strikeouts to escape unscathed. Brady Whalen got aboard with a walk in the bottom of the fifth, but he would be caught stealing. This meant that Curtis Terry and Dylan Rock's back-to-back were unable to drive in a run. Charleston took advantage of this in the sixth as they plated two runs on an RBI single and a wild pitch.

The Dirty Birds were then able to tie the game back up in the top of the seventh with a lead-off home run from Alsander Womack. Jerry Huntzinger found a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth, but he was left stranded as the Legends were unable to take the lead. This allowed Joseph Rosa to get aboard with a lead-off hit; this was followed by a go-ahead RBI double from Zach Daniels. However, Dixion drew a four-ball walk to get the bottom of the ninth started for the Legends. Brady Whalen followed this up with a game-ending moonshot to right field.

The Legends walk it off for the second night in a row with a 9-7 victory over Charleston. With this win, the Legends pull within 3.5 games of first place as they continue to catch up to Gastonia. The win is given to John Armstrong, whose record goes to 2-1 on the season, and the loss is given to Reibyn Corona, whose record goes to 2-1 on the year. The Legends and Dirty Birds return to Legends Field September 5th for BCTC Night, featuring post-game fireworks with first pitch slate for 6:45 PM EST.







Atlantic League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.