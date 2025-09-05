Mendoza Helps Rockers past Southern Maryland

Published on September 4, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Drew Mendoza drove in four runs to lead the High Point Rockers to a 7-5 win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in the final game of a three-game series at Truist Point. Mendoza had a two-run homer in the first and a two-run single in the fourth.

The Rockers improved to 68-46 overall and 27-24 in the second half. Gastonia maintained its three-game lead over High Point the South Division second half race. Southern Maryland fell to 61-53 overall and 25-26 in the second half.

Mendoza's hitting supported High Point starter Erich Uelmen (W, 5-4) who went five innings and struck out seven without issuing a walk.

After Mendoza drove in the first two runs for the Rockers, High Point added two more in the third on a double by Luis Gonzalez, an RBI double from Ben Aklinski and a run-scoring single from Evan Edwards.

Southern Maryland countered in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs on RBI singles by Alejandro De Aza and Brett Barrera. High Point led 4-2 in fourth when D.J. Burt singled and Bryson Parks drew a walk off SMD starter Shawn Semple (L, 6-7) before Mendoza singled home both runners for a 6-2 advantage.

The Blue Crabs made it a 6-4 game in the sixth when Uelmen allowed a single to De Aza and a triple from Barrera. Barrera would score on a single from Jamari baylor.

The Rockers added an insurance run in the eighth when Luke Napleton was hit by a pitch and came around to score on a bases-loaded ground out by Gonzalez to put High Point ahead 7-4. The Blue Crabs made it 7-5 with Jackson Loftin's solo homer in the ninth off James McGrane (S, 14).

Gonzalez and Mendoza each finished with two hits for the Rockers who were out-hit 12-9.

The Rockers will open a three-game home series with the Long Island Ducks on Friday, September 5 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

The Rockers will send righty Fin Del Bonta-Smith (4-4, 3.49) to the mound to face Long Island's Ryan Sandberg (5-4, 4.10). Rocker fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

Friday's game marks the final Fireworks Friday of the season with a postgame fireworks celebration slated for immediately following the game.

NOTES: The game was delayed by rain for an hour and 12 minutes at the start of the game.







