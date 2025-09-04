HR Derby Continues in Lancaster Backed by Bullpen's Lights out Effort on Record Night

(Lancaster, Pa.): One night after tying a season-high with five long balls, the York Revolution blasted four more home runs in a 9-6 victory over the Lancaster Stormers on Wednesday evening at Penn Medicine Park. The Revs set a pair of franchise records in the win which was their 200th all-time in regular season play against the Stormers. York improves to 10-7 in this year's War of the Roses series, needing just one more victory to win the Community Cup for a third consecutive year.

York sprinted out to a big lead with a four-run first inning. Jalen Miller led off the game with a base hit and went to first-to-third on Jeremy Arocho's sacrifice bunt when the Stormers were slow to cover third base. Ryan Higgins demolished his 20th home run of the season on a 451 foot drive that cleared the advertisements behind the batters' eye in dead center field as the jaw dropping blast opened the scoring. Shayne Fontana kept the line moving with a walk and Chris Williams launched a two-run homer to left center, his seventh in his past 17 games, as the Revs stormed to a 4-0 lead.

By the end of a wild first inning, the lead had vanished as Nick Ward lined a two-run homer to right, and with two outs, Nick Lucky slammed a three-run homer to right center, giving Lancaster a 5-4 lead as Revs starter Kevin Miranda was chased after one inning.

York loaded the bases in the second to chase Lancaster starter Brock Bell after just 1.1 innings in his debut, and Higgins greeted reliever Max Green with a line drive sac fly to center, tying the score at 5-5 on his third RBI in the first two innings.

Lefty Ethan Firoved surrendered a Mason Martin RBI single in the bottom of the second but retired Joe Campagna on a bouncer to third for an inning-ending fielder's choice, stranding the bases loaded.

Miles Simington made his Revs debut and nailed a game-tying homer to right in the top of the third to draw even at 6-6.

York went ahead to stay an inning later as Jaylin Davis doubled off the right field fence to lead off the fourth, scooted to third on Miller's deep line out to center, and scored on Arocho's sac fly to right for a 7-6 advantage.

Fontana drilled the Revs' fourth homer of the night with a two-run shot to right center in the top of the seventh, capping the scoring with the final 9-6 lead.

The Revs bullpen was nearly perfect from the third inning on, as five relievers combined to hold the Stormers without a hit over the final seven innings. The only baserunners reached on a pair of walks and an error as all five Lancaster hits came in the first two innings.

Nick Bennett (1-0) made his Revs debut with a scoreless third and fourth to earn the win, backed up by Josh Mollerus who also went multiple innings, going six-up, six-down in the fifth and sixth.

Ian Churchill steered his way past a leadoff walk with a pair of ground outs and a pop up in a scoreless seventh.

Alex Bustamante enjoyed an eighth straight scoreless inning with a 1-2-3 eighth. He struck out Lucky on a check swing for the second out, notching the Revs' 1,025th strikeout as a staff, a new single-season franchise record.

Named Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for August earlier in the day, Brendan Cellucci struck out the side in the ninth, stranding a one-out walk for his eighth save in as many tries.

The Revs have won four of their last five, reaching a season-best 21 games over the .500 mark as they improve to 67-46 with 13 games to play in the regular season.

Notes: York's franchise record for strikeouts (now 1,028) comes in just 113 games as they have surpassed the previous record of 1,024 set in 2008 which was a 140-game season. York scored in 11 consecutive innings through the top of the fourth. The Revs have scored nine runs in each of the first two games of the series, as nine of their 19 hits have left the yard. Higgins has hammered five homers in his past five games and has eight homers and 21 RBI in his past 13 games played. Fontana has hit safely in 22 of his last 23. York improves to 35-21 on the road, tied with Long Island for the league's best mark. The Revs are now 5-3 with one game remaining on their current nine-game road stretch. York is now 6-0-1 in its last seven series. They are now 200-173 all-time against Lancaster. The Revs' bullpen has a 2.34 ERA over the past 20 games and a 1.77 mark over the last ten. They've also allowed just four earned runs in 27.2 innings (1.30 ERA) over the last seven. Cellucci breaks franchise records set by Scott Rice (2011) for consecutive scoreless appearances (13) and innings (13.1) to begin a Revs career; he has not allowed a hit in his last 12 appearances, spanning 12.1 innings. Simington debuted after being acquired via trade from Winnipeg on Monday; the lefty hitting outfielder is a career .312 hitter in three pro seasons including a .332 mark in the Mexican League this year. Elvis Peralta also debuted playing shortstop after being acquired on Monday via trade from Gary SouthShore where he batted .314 with 31 steals this year. Along with Bennett who debuted in Wednesday's game, the Revs have now used 61 players this season including 18 debuts (14 pitchers) just since July 17.

Up Next: The Revs will aim to become the first team in War of the Roses history to win the series in three consecutive seasons as they go for a three-game sweep on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. in the final game of the road trip. Lefty Mike Kickham (9-8, 4.53) faces Noah Bremer (9-3, 5.72). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.







