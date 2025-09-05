Southern Maryland Falls in Series Finale to the Rockers

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs lost 7-5 on Thursday night in the final game against the High Point Rockers.

High Point took an early lead after scoring twice in the first and twice in the third. After falling behind 4-0 lead, the Crabs found the breakthrough in the fourth.

Alejandro De Aza hit an RBI single to get Southern Maryland on the board before Brett Barrera singled the Crabs' second run of the game to make it 4-2.

The Rockers re-established their four-run lead after scoring a pair in the bottom of the 4th to make it a 6-2 ballgame.

Southern Maryland tallied a pair in the sixth when Barrera tripled in De Aza and Jamari Baylor smacked an RBI single to make it a 6-4 ballgame.

The Rockers would score in the eighth before a lone Crabs run-a Jackson Loftin longball-in the ninth made it 7-5.

Southern Maryland took two out of three from High Point and is now headed to Gastonia for a three-game weekend set.







