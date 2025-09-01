Southern Maryland Falls to Lexington in Series Finale

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs lost their series finale to the Lexington Legends by a final sore of 6-2.

Lexington took an early 4-0 lead after a four-spot in the second inning. They tallied four runs on four hits and capitalized on a Blue Crabs error in the frame.

Southern Maryland got on the board in the third courtesy of a solo blast off the bat of Giovanni Digiacomo, his 13th home run of the season, which made it 4-1.

Ethan Wilson then smacked a solo home run to right field to make it 4-2 in the third.

The Legends would go on to score a run in both the sixth and seventh innings, seeing out a 6-2 lead to salvage the series.

Southern Maryland falls to 59-52 overall and 23-25 in the second half. The Crabs are set to hit the road for a six-game road trip, beginning with a three-game series in High Point against the Rockers on Tuesday night.







