Dominant First Lifts Rockers over Hagerstown

August 31, 2025

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - The High Point Rockers scored 10 runs in the first inning and went on to post a 14-8 win over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Sunday afternoon at Meritus Park.

The win moves the Rockers to 67-44 overall on the season, the best record in the Atlantic League. In the second half, the Rockers are 26-22 and in second place in the Atlantic League's South Division, three games behind Gastonia.

The Rockers sent 13 batters to the plate in the first inning, banging out eight hits and taking advantage of three walks in putting up 10 runs, the most runs in an opening frame since 2023. Luis Gonzalez drew a game-opening walk and Drew Mendoza doubled before Ben Aklinski walked to load the bases. After Gonzalez scored the first run on a wild pitch, Alex Dickerson unloaded a three-run homer. A single to D.J. Burt and a walk to Braxton Davidson put two men on and set up an RBI single from Nolan Watson. A walk to Ian Yetsko loaded the bases and Gonzalez doubled home two more runs followed by a two-run single from Mendoza. The final run of the inning scored on a Dickerson sac fly.

Hagerstown starter Jonh Henriquez (L, 3-8) only lasted one-third of an inning, allowing all 10 runs on seven hits with three walks.

High Point starter Jonah Scolaro (W, 9-5) earned his ninth win of the season, one of only six Atlantic League pitchers with nine or more wins this season. Scolaro went five innings, allowed nine hits and one walk while striking out five.

The Rockers added four runs in the third inning, using four walks, RBI singles from Ben Aklinski and Dickerson and a two-run single from Evan Edwards.

The Rockers were outhit 14-11 by the Flying Boxcars as Aaron Takacs went five-for-five. Dickerson led the Rockers with five RBI while Gonzalez, Mendoza, Aklinski and Edwards each finished with two hits.

The Rockers will have an off-day on Monday and then start a six-game homestand with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Tuesday, September 2 at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. It will be the Rockers' final Senior Citizens night with all fans, age 60 or over, receiving complimentary admission to the game.







