Hillman and Co. Shut Down Revs in Series Finale

Published on August 31, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 4-2 on Sunday evening in the final game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island broke a scoreless deadlock in the fourth inning when Taylor Kohlwey launched a solo home run to left-center field off Revolution starter Alex Valverde. Chad Piked double the lead to two in the fifth with an RBI single to left-center.

The Ducks plated their third run of the night in the seventh on a two-out RBI single up the middle by River Town. York closed to within 3-1 in the eighth on an RBI double down the left field line off the bat of Jeremy Arocho. However, the Flock got the run back in the bottom of the inning on Troy Viola's sacrifice fly to center. The Revs scratched across an unearned run in the ninth on an error but got no closer.

Ducks starter Juan Hillman (9-5) earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out two. Valverde (1-2) took the loss, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks in five innings with five strikeouts. Ramon Santos picked up his second save despite allowing an unearned run in the ninth.

Kole Kaler led the Ducks offense with two hits, two runs and a stolen base.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday night to open a three-game series against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at CaroMont Health Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Tim Melville (5-3, 4.97) gets the start for the Ducks against Ghost Peppers righty Matt Hartman (4-1, 3.41).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, September 9, to begin a three-game set against the Lexington Legends. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Bark in the Park, presented by VCA Animal Hospitals, and fans are invited to bring their dog(s) with them to enjoy the game. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Drawstring Bags. It's also a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 720 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.