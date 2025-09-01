Tidy Win Completes Sweep

Published on August 31, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Five Lancaster pitchers and some magnificent defense limited Staten Island to three hits on Sunday afternoon as the Stormers completed a sweep of the FerryHawks, 5-1, at Penn Medicine Park.

The win maintained, at minimum, a three-game lead for the Stormers in the North Division race, pending the outcome of the Long Island Ducks home game against York.

Noah Skirrow (15-3) held Staten Island hitless for 4 2/3 innings, thanks in part to successive diving plays by second baseman Melvin Mercedes and Daniel Amaral in the third. Alberto Osuna cracked a triple into left center in the fifth, scoring Kolby Johnson, who had been hit by a pitch.

Vaun Brown reached Michael McAvene for a double in the sixth, but a perfect 7-6-2 relay and lunging tag by Joe Campagna on Tyler Dearden kept the FerryHawks off the board. Drew Maggi doubled to left against Jackson Rees in the ninth.

Billy Sullivan and Scott Engler were also used by the Stormers, each tossing a hitless inning and earning a hold.

The Stormers offense could not replicate its massive output from Saturday night, but it did enough to back the pitching and defense. Nick Ward homered for the third game in a row, a two-run shot down the right field line off Nate Roe (0-1) in the second.

After the lone run for the Hawks in the fifth, Joe Campagna stretched the lead back to two with a two-out RBI single that scored Luis Castro in the bottom of the inning.

In the eighth, with the game still hotly contested, Campagna greeted Robbie Baker with a single to center. Campagna stole second and took third on an opposite field single by Nick Lucky. Both scored with Amaral whistled a liner over the head of shortstop Eddy Diaz that scooted all the way to the warning track in left center for a triple.

Lancaster will entertain York in a three-game series beginning Tuesday. Luke McCollough (0-2) will take the hill for Lancaster against lefty Braden Scott (0-1). Fans may follow the action on FloSports, beginning at 6:40.

NOTES: Skirrow struck out seven, retaking the league lead with 133...That is the fourth largest single season total in Stormers franchise history...His 15 wins are the most in a season by a Stormer since Dwayne Pollok won 18 in 2013...He is also the ALPB's first 15-game winner, other than Southern Maryland's Daryl Thompson, since Pollok...Thompson won 15 or more in three straight years (2019-22)...Lancaster has a homer from the DH In four straight games...Campagna has hit safely in 10 straight, going 19-36 (.528)...Lancaster stole 17 bases in 17 tries in the series...The only mishap was a pickoff of Amaral in the fourth on Sunday...Ward had his 42nd multi-hit game...He has 54 RBI in his last 53 games.







Atlantic League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.