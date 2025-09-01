Dirty Birds Claw Back, Barnum Walks It off as Charleston Beats Gastonia 15-13 in Thrilling Fashion

Published on August 31, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







The Charleston Dirty Birds closed August in dramatic fashion, outlasting the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 15-13 in 10 innings at GoMart Ballpark. The game featured five home runs, two late rallies, and 28 total runs.

Charleston's Offensive Surge:

Alsander Womack went 3-for-4 with a homer, five RBI, and two steals.

Keon Barnum doubled, drove in four, and delivered the dagger in extras

Joseph Rosa hit his 20th homer and finished with two RBI.

Demetrius Moorer reached base five times, going 3-for-3 with an RBI, three runs, and two stolen bases.

James Nelson singled twice, walked, and scored three runs.

Pitching Notes:

Lance Lusk (W, 4-3): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K.

Charleston starter Marc Davis: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.

Gastonia's bullpen allowed 7 runs in the final three innings.

Gastonia Highlights:

Nate Scantlin went 4-for-5 with a homer (7), double, six RBI, and a stolen base (22).

Carter Aldrete belted a grand slam (6).

Dalton Guthrie added his 16th homer, a solo shot in the 3rd inning.

Team Totals:

Charleston: 15 R, 16 H, 14 RBI, 3 HR, 1 2B, 4 SB

Gastonia: 13 R, 14 H, 13 RBI, 3 HR, 1 2B, 1 SB

Charleston rallied from a 13-8 hole in the eighth, before Womack's go-ahead knock and Barnum's Bomb in the 10th sealed the win.







