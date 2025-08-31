Gastonia's Big Sixth Inning Drops Dirty Birds, 9-4

Gastonia's Big Sixth Inning Drops Dirty Birds, 9-4 A seven-run 6th inning powered the Gastonia Ghost Peppers past the Charleston Dirty Birds, 9-4, on Saturday evening at GoMart Ballpark.

Gastonia's Offense Ignites:

* Justin Wylie went 3-for-5 with a homer (23) and 2 RBI. * Nate Scantlin homered (12) and drove in two. * Carter Aldrete added a solo shot (15). * Dalton Guthrie, Narciso Crook, Jack Reinheimer, and Aaron McKeithan each chipped in RBI hits as Gastonia racked up 16 hits.

Pitching Notes:

* Donovan Benoit (W, 1-2) earned the win with 2.0 scoreless innings in relief. * Starter Justin Wilson (3.0 IP) struck out 4, while Nick Horvath added 4 K's over two innings. * Charleston starter David Lebron (L, 8-4) allowed 5 runs on 11 hits over 5.0 innings.

Dirty Birds Highlights:

* Alsander Womack went 2-for-4 with a homer (12), 2 runs scored, and an RBI. * Zach Daniels belted a two-run shot (19). * Joseph Rosa doubled and scored. * Carlos Amezquita added an RBI double.

Team Totals:

* Gastonia: 9 R, 16 H, 8 RBI, 3 HR, 1 2B, 1 3B * Charleston: 4 R, 6 H, 4 RBI, 2 HR, 2 2B

Gastonia's offense did most of its damage in the decisive 6th, sending nine men to the plate, as Charleston dropped the opener of the weekend set.







