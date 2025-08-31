Stormers Unload On Staten Island

Published on August 30, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster offense was relentless on Saturday evening.

Stormers batters cranked out nine extra base hits and scored in seven straight innings in a 15-4 drubbing of the Staten Island FerryHawks at Penn Medicine Park.

With the win, the Stormers built their second half lead in the North to three games over the Long Island Ducks with 16 to play. Long Island dropped a 2-1 decision to York on Saturday evening.

Joe Campagna led the Lancaster attack with a 4-for-4 performance that included two doubles and a homer. The third baseman scored four and drove in three. Nick Lucky had three hits, including a homer and triple and drove in three. Nick Ward and Melvin Mercedes each contributed three hits and drove home multiple runs as well.

Lancaster jumped ahead on Rob Kaminsky (0-3) in the second inning. Campagna led off with a double into the right field corner and headed to third when the Staten Island defense failed to make a play on Lucky's blooper to left center. Campagna scored on Alex Isola's sharp comebacker off Kaminsky's glove. Daniel Amaral's sinking liner to right bounced past Tyler Dearden's diving try for a triple. Amaral was cut down at home on a grounder to second by Yeison Coca. Mercedes and Ward followed with scratch hits around a throwing error for the inning's third run.

Staten Island responded against Matt Swarmer (1-3) in the top of the third. Drew Maggi doubled to left center to open the inning and scored on a smash by Alberto Osuna off Swarmer's body. Eddy Diaz followed with a single to left before Swarmer got a fly ball and pop up to end the threat.

A single by Mason Martin, Campagna's second double and a wild pitch stretched the lead to 4-1 in the third. Mercedes doubled home two runs in the fourth before Campagna and Lucky hit back-to-back homers in the fifth for an 8-1 cushion.

Swarmer hit a wall in the sixth inning and gave up four straight one-out hits, including a two-run homer by Vaun Brown. He left with runners at first and third and two outs. Max Green entered and yielded a solid RBI single to center by Osuna. Diaz hit a screaming liner to Campagna at third to end the threat.

Lancaster's offense continued to roll. Luis Castro homered in the sixth. Campagna and Lucky each drove home a pair in the seventh, and Ward capped the night with a two-run homer to right center in the eighth.

Noah Skirrow (14-3) is slated to pitch for the Stormers on Sunday against right-hander Taylor Lepard (0-0) in a matchup of Canada natives. Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, starting at 1:55.

NOTES: Campagna has a nine-game hitting streak with five doubles and five homers...Not only did Amaral make his return from the injured list (hand, July 19), so did Keylan Killgore (hand, June 25), who pitched a perfect ninth...The Stormers are 11-for-11 stealing bases in the series...Lancaster set a season high with 39 total bases in the game...They had 19 hits, including four doubles, two triples and four homers...Lucky's triple was his eighth of the year, the most by a Stormer since 2011...The triples were only the fourth and fifth for Lancaster at home.

Subject: Lan 15, SI 4 (box)

Game Date: 08/30/2025

Staten Island Ferry Hawks 4 AT Lancaster Stormers 15

YTD YTD

Staten Island AB R H BI AVG Lancaster AB R H BI AVG

Diaz, E 2B 5 0 1 0 .315 Mercedes, M 2B 5 1 3 2 .295

Contreras, M CF 5 0 0 0 .289 Ward, N DH 6 2 3 3 .320

Scheffler, M C 5 0 1 0 .347 Castro, L 1B 4 2 1 1 .289

Dearden, T RF 5 1 1 0 .317 Martin, M RF 5 0 2 0 .298

Brown, V LF,P 3 1 1 2 .291 Campagna, J 3B 4 4 4 3 .286

Sandoval, P 3B 4 1 2 0 .236 Lucky, N LF 5 2 3 3 .286

Maggi, D DH 4 1 3 0 .253 Isola, A C 3 1 0 1 .250

Melfi, D LF 0 0 0 0 .087 Amaral, D CF 4 1 1 1 .258

Rodriguez, C SS 4 0 0 0 .274 Coca, Y SS 4 2 2 0 .269

Osuna, A 1B 3 0 2 2 .244

38 4 11 4 40 15 19 14

Staten Island 0 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 - 4 11 1

Lancaster 0 3 1 2 2 1 4 2 x - 15 19 1

2B--Dearden, T RF (7), Sandoval, P 3B (13), Maggi, D DH (15), Mercedes, M

2B (4), Campagna, J 3B 2 (21), Coca, Y SS (15). 3B--Lucky, N LF (8),

Amaral, D CF (2). HR--Brown, V LF,P (3), Ward, N DH (16), Castro, L 1B (2),

Campagna, J 3B (11), Lucky, N LF (13). RBI--Brown, V LF,P 2 (9), Osuna, A

1B 2 (21), TOTALS 4 (0), Mercedes, M 2B 2 (6), Ward, N DH 3 (74),

Castro, L 1B (7), Campagna, J 3B 3 (37), Lucky, N LF 3 (75), Isola, A C

(58), Amaral, D CF (30), TOTALS 14 (0). HP--Castro, L 1B (3). SH--Coca, Y

SS (0). SB--Mercedes, M 2B (4), Ward, N DH 2 (18), Martin, M RF (15).

E--Coca, Y SS (10).

LOB--Staten Island 9, Lancaster 9. DP--L. Castro(1B) - Y. Coca(SS) - B.

White(P).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Staten Island

Kaminsky, R (L,0-3) 3.0 8 4 3 0 1 0 6.30

Kubo, T 2.2 6 5 5 5 0 3 8.36

Zguro, M 1.1 3 4 4 1 2 0 10.24

Brown, V 1.0 2 2 2 0 0 1 9.00

8 19 15 14 6 3 4

Lancaster

Swarmer, M (W,1-3) 5.2 8 4 4 0 5 1 9.27

Green, M 1.1 2 0 0 1 2 0 4.98

White, B 1.0 1 0 0 1 0 0 8.44

Killgore, K 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.53

9 11 4 4 2 7 1

WP--Kaminsky, R (1). HB--Zguro, M (1). SO--Contreras, M 2, Scheffler, M,

Dearden, T, Brown, V, Sandoval, P, Rodriguez, C, Martin, M, Lucky, N,

Amaral, D. BB--Brown, V, Osuna, A, Mercedes, M, Castro, L, Campagna, J,

Isola, A 2, Amaral, D. BF--Kaminsky, R 15 (50), Kubo, T 19 (332), Zguro, M

9 (51), Brown, V 5 (8), Swarmer, M 26 (167), Green, M 7 (323), White, B 4

(28), Killgore, K 3 (268). P-S--Kaminsky, R 52-33, Kubo, T 79-41, Zguro, M

30-18, Brown, V 22-16, Swarmer, M 87-62, Green, M 20-15, White, B 14-6,

Killgore, K 8-6.

T--2:50. A--5009

Weather: Clear Skies 71 Degrees

Plate Umpire - Steve Zawisky, Field Umpire #1 - Bill Reuter, Field Umpire #3 - Buzz Albert







Atlantic League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.