Division Lead Grows

Nick Ward and Mason Martin slugged three-run homers, but it took a last ditch strikeout of Cristhian Rodriguez by Ryley Gilliam to close out a 9-8 win for the Lancaster Stormers over the Staten Island FerryHawks in the opener of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park Friday evening.

Combined with Long Island's 4-2 loss with the York Revolution, the win staked the Stormers to a two-game lead over the Ducks with 17 to play.

Ward whacked his homer off Alex Mack (3-5) for a 4-0 lead in the second, and Martin's towering blast in the fourth spread the lead to 7-2 and chased Mack from the game.

Staten Island did not know the meaning of waving the white flag.

The FerryHawks pulled to within a run in the top of the fifth. Tyler Dearden, who had connected off Noah Bremer (9-3) in the third, singled home Eddy Diaz with one out in the fifth. Another single by Ethan Brown loaded the bases. Bremer struck out Pablo Sandoval, but Kolby Johnson rode a 2-2 pitch on the line to right center to clear the bases, slicing Lancaster's lead to 7-6.

Walks to Joe Campagna and Kevin Watson, Jr., a passed ball and a sacrifice fly produced an extra Lancaster run in the fifth. Again, Staten Island came back to score, stringing three two-out singles in the top of the sixth off Kyle Johnson to get back to within a run the second time.

Campagna homered in the bottom of the seventh for a 9-7 lead, but that was neutralized by Matt Scheffler's similar long ball to right in the top of the eighth off Phil Diehl.

Gilliam gave up a two-out walk to a stubborn Alberto Osuna in the top of the ninth before fanning Rodriguez for his sixth save.

Matt Swarmer (0-3) will take the mound for the Stormers on Saturday evening against lefty Rob Kaminsky (0-2). Fireworks will follow the game. Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:40 to catch the action.

NOTES: Campagna extended his hitting streak to eight games with the homer in the seventh...He has homered in four of the games...Lancaster was outhit, 13-6...It was the Stormers' eighth straight win over Staten Island, all in the month of August...Martin's homer moved him to within two of the Stormers' single season record of 34, set by Caleb Gindl in 2021...He is now tied for fifth on the career list with 59...The homer off Diehl was the first run allowed by the lefty in four weeks.







