Crabs Sweep Doubleheader Over Legends

Published on August 29, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs swept Friday night's doubleheader against the Lexington Legends and improve to 58-51 on the season.

The Crabs got a stellar start from Jason Blanchard in game one as he dazzled through 6.1 innings. He allowed just one run on two hits and two walks while striking out a season-high nine batters. Blanchard took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Curtis Terry singled to right field.

Southern Maryland took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. After a one-out double by Brett Barrera and Jamari Baylor reaching on a fielding error by shortstop Brady Whalen, Digiacomo brought home the game's first run.

Lexington tied in in the seventh when Andy Atwood scored on a wild pitch by Endrys Briceño, but Barrera worked a bases loaded walk to walk-off the Legends 2-1.

In game two the Crabs walked it off again to win 2-1. This time Lexington scored first, courtesy of a solo blast by Brian Fuentes.

Southern Maryland tied the ballgame in the sixth following a Jackson Loftin leadoff double. Ethan Wilson slapped a single to score Loftin to make it 1-1. In the seventh, with Baylor leading off of second base, Ryan McCarthy laced a single up the middle to walk the Legends off and win it 2-1.

The Crabs are now 58-51 overall and 22-24 in the second half. Saturday's ballgame is set for 6:35 p.m.







