Southern Maryland Scores Late to Win 3-0

Published on August 27, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs shutout the Staten Island Ferry Hawks en route to their fourth win in a row.

Wednesday night's ballgame was scoreless through the first six innings as Kyle Virbitsky and Wesley Scott were in a pitcher's duel. Virbitsky made his third start as a Blue Crab and dealed. He toosed five scoreless frames, surrendering just three hits and a walk while striking out eight batters.

In the seventh inning, though, the Crabs finally found the breakthrough. Ethan Wilson and Brett Barrera worked back-to-back walks to begin the frame. It was at that point when Ferry Hawks manager Mike Minicozzi made a change to the bullpen for Clay Helvey. Helvey would go on to plunk Jamari Baylor to load the bases before getting two big outs. But with the bases loaded, pinch hitter Dondrei Hubbard grounded a single into left field. It scored Wilson from third, but Barrera and Baylor came in to score on throwing errors by Vaun Brown and Helvey.

The Blue Crabs clung to their lead as Endrys Briceño closed out the ballgame to secure his second save of the season.

Southern Maryland pitching was stellar. Following five scoreless innings from Virbitsky, Rafi Vazquez, Cody Thompson and Brandon McCabe made appearances prior to Briceño's frame in the ninth. Crabs pitching struck out 14 batters.

With the win, the Blue Crabs have now won four games in a row. They will go for the sweep of the FerryHawks on Thursday night with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.







