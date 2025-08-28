Long Island's Offense Stymied by York

Published on August 27, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 5-2 on Wednesday night in the second game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Jalen Miller led off the game for York with a solo home run to left-center field off Ducks starter Tim Melville. Chris Williams' solo homer to left-center and Jeffrey Wehler's RBI single to center in the second extended the Revolution lead to three.

Long Island got on the scoreboard in the third on Leobaldo Cabrera's two-out RBI single to right off Revolution starter Kevin Miranda. It stayed that way until the eighth when Cabrera walked and eventually scored on a fielding error, closing the gap to 3-2. However, an RBI single to center by Jaylin Davis and a sac fly to right by Miller in the ninth put the game out of reach at 5-2.

Miranda (3-2) earned the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out seven. Melville (5-3) took the loss, conceding three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings with five strikeouts. Brendan Cellucci picked up his sixth save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Taylor Kohlwey led the Ducks offense with two hits and a walk. Ivan Castillo added a pair of hits, while Cabrera finished with a hit, an RBI, a run and a walk.

The Ducks and Revolution continue their six-game series on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Bluebird Hardwater Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark. Representatives from Bluebird Hardwater will be in attendance offering free samples in the Duck Club restaurant/bar. Additionally, fans can enjoy a select drink special during the game. Right-hander Michael Dominguez (0-0, 5.78) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution lefty Ethan Firoved (1-0, 4.37).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 719 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.