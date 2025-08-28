Wereski, Klobosits Toss Rockers past Charleston

Published on August 27, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers used outstanding pitching from Ben Wereski and Gabe Klobosits to hold the Charleston Dirty Birds to four hits in a 5-0 win on Wednesday night at Truist Point.

The win marked the eighth shutout of the season for the Rockers pitching staff.

The win gives the Rockers a 65-42 overall record and a 24-20 mark in the second half. Charleston fell to 48-59 and 18-26.

The game started as a pitcher's duel between High Point's Wereski (W, 2-3) and Charleston's Jamison Hill (L, 2-14). Wereski did not yield a hit until the fourth while Hill held the Rockers to two hits until the bottom of the fourth.

Alex Dickerson started the fourth for the Rockers with a walk and came around to score when Aidan Brewer hammered his 13th homer of the season to stake the Rockers to a 2-0 advantage.

Evan Edwards hit a solo homer with two outs in the sixth to give the Rockers a 3-0 lead.

Wereski came out after six innings, having allowed just two hits with just one walk and eight strikeouts. Hill also exited after six frames, having held the Rockers to five hits and three runs while striking out 11.

High Point added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh when Ben Aklinski and Nolan Watson each hit sacrifice flies to give the Rockers a 5-0 advantage.

Klobosits (S, 1) pitched the final three innings and allowed just one hit while walking two and striking out three.

