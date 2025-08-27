Andy Atwood Hits Three Home Runs in Series Opener

Published on August 27, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - The Legends made the opening move with a two-run blast from Atwood in the bottom of the first. Gastonia's offense wouldn't come to life until the fourth when they pulled ahead largely due to a two-run home run before tagging a security run on in the fifth. However, Atwood and Jerry Huntzinger both left the yard in the bottom of the fifth to put the Legends back in front. Atwood continued to carry in the seventh as he left the yard for the third time in the game. The Ghost Peppers would slowly climb the mountain, but the Legends were able to in front to secure the win.

The Legends return home after a lengthy road trip to High Point that kept them in the playoff hunt. Lexington welcomes in the division-leading Ghost Peppers for a quick three-game series. The Legends sat a game and a half behind first-place Gastonia, which meant the Legends needed to get an early win in the series. Dustin Beggs got the start for the Legends; he only allowed one run to score in his last start against the Ghost Peppers. Gastonia handed their start to Connor Grey, who allowed four runs to score in his previous appearance against the Legends.

Lexington wasted no time scoring as Xane Washington's lead-off walk was followed by a two-run home run from Curtis Terry. The Legends' defense kept the energy going in the second inning when both EJ Cumbo and Brenden Dixon were able to make plays at home to get the Ghost peppers scoreless. Beggs would join in on the fun too by getting the pick off at first, to end send it to the bottom of the second. EJ Cumbo's one-out double put runners on the corners in the bottom of the third, but Grey was able to secure the next two outs as the Legends still lead 2-0 going into the middle innings.

Cole Roderer got the Gastonia offense going in the fourth with a lead-off single. Dalton Guthrie followed this up with a game-tying two-run home run. Eric De La Rosa kept things moving as his two-out single allowed him to get on base; he then stole second and third before coming home on an error to give the Ghost Peppers the lead. Gastonia kept its foot on the pedal in the fifth when Justin Wylie and Carter Aldrete both laid down doubles to tag on another run, making it a 4-2 ballgame. Atwood woke the Legends offense back up in the fifth with a lead-off solo shot that cut the lead to one run. Terry wore a pitch to be aboard before being driven in by a double from Cumbo. They were then driven in by Dylan Rock's RBI double that bounced off the wall, and allowed two runners to score, giving the Legends back the lead. Jerry Hunztinger capped the inning with a two-run blast of his own to put the Legends up 7-4 going into the sixth. Atwood then completed the hat trick in the bottom of the sixth with his third home run of the game in the bottom of the sixth. Cumbo extended the Legends' lead again in the sixth with an RBI double that put Lexington up 9-4 going into the final three frames.

The Ghost Peppers would begin to claw away at the Legends' lead in the seventh. Aldrete laid down an RBI single that brought in a run and took Jimmy Loper out of the game. John Armstrong would come into the game; he was able to protect the Legends' lead, but Gastonia would plate one more on a sac fly. Jack Reinheimer found a double in the top of the eighth, but Armstrong was able to escape the inning without allowing him to score. Gastonia would have one final rally in the ninth as Narciso Crook hit a moon shot to right that brought in two runs. Despite this, Haab was able to force the final out to secure the Legends' victory.

The Legends hang on to secure the 9-6 win over Gastonia. This win cuts Gastonia's lead down to half a game as the Legends stay hot on their tail. The win is given to Jimmy Loper, whose record goes to 4-1 on the season, and the save is given to Jonathan Haab for his 15th save of the season. The loss is given to Connor Grey, whose record goes to 0-3 on the season. The Legends and Ghost Peppers will return to Legends Field on August 27th for game two of their three-game series, with the first pitch slated for 6:45.







Atlantic League Stories from August 27, 2025

Andy Atwood Hits Three Home Runs in Series Opener - Lexington Legends

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.