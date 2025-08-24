Lexington Holds on to Snap Losing Streak with 8-7 Victory

High Point, NC - The Legends were able to get back in the win column with an 8-7 win over the High Point Rockers. The Rockers got out to an early lead, plating two in the first and one in the second. The Legends started to slowly claw back until the sixth inning when they hit around, plating five to take the lead. High Point would have a rally in the ninth, but the Legends' defense was able to hold on.

With their slide continuing, the Legends were desperately looking for a win coming into Saturday's match-up. High Point had taken four straight games against the Legends, which put them back in first place in the South division. However, despite the Legends' slide, they were able to stay only 2.5 games out of first place due to Gastonia also being on a slide. The Legends handed the ball to Colton Eastman to get things started, while the Rockers handed it off to Erich Uelmen.

Xane Wasington found Lexington's first hit of the game on the second pitch he saw when he laid down a leadoff single. However, the Rockers were the ones to strike first, as Alex Dickerson found an RBI double to plate two in the bottom of the first. They extended their lead in the second when Luis Gonzalez laid down an RBI single that tagged another run on. EJ Cumbo would find an RBI single in the top of the third to bring in the Legends' first run, but the Rockers' infield was able to turn a double play before anyone else could plate a runner.

The Legends continued to chip away at the Rockers' lead in the fourth when Brian Fuentes brought Brenden Dixon home on an RBI single. High Point was able to get one back in the bottom of the fifth with Dickerson's second RBI hit of the game. The Legends offense came to life in the sixth inning, starting with an RBI double by Brenden Dixon, who then came home himself on an error. Andy Atwood joined the fun with an RBI single that was then followed by a triple from Cumbo that plated two more runs. The Legends' big inning put them up 7-4 going into the final three frames.

Brian Fuentes would add on one more run for the Legends in the top of the seventh with a two-out RBI single that brought Brady Whalen in from third. Atwood attempted to keep the energy going with a lead-off single, but the Rockers' infield was able to turn their second double play of the game to swing the momentum. High Point was able to lay down back-to-back hits in the ninth to get runners aboard before Luis Gonzalez left the yard with a three-run home run. However, Jonathan Haab was able to secure the final two outs before the game-tying run could come across.

The Legends hang on to win 8-7 as they snap their five-game losing streak. However, they see no movement in the standings due to Gastonia moved back into first with a win of their own. Colton Eastman is given he win for the Legends as his record goes to 9-6 on the season, and the loss is given to Daniel Blair, whose record goes to 3-1 on the year. The Legends and the Rockers will wrap up their series on August 24th with an afternoon game that kicks off at 4:05 PM EST. After that, Lexington will return home to Legends Field for a rematch against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers, with game one set for August 26th.







