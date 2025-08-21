Lexington Falls 11-9 to High Point

High Point, NC - Lexington falls two nights in a row as High Point takes game two of their six-game series. Curtis Terry would get the Legends scoring started in the first with a two-run home run, but High Point was able to plate five runs and pull ahead in the bottom of the first. Lexington answered back with a four-run second inning largely thanks to a bases-loaded RBI double from Xane Washington. Brian Fuentes would hit a solo shot in the third, but High Point would completely take over from this point. Brady Whalen would find a two-run homer late in the game, but it would not prove to be enough.

The Legends continue to fight for their playoff spot as they return to Truist Field for the second game in their series against the High Point Rockers. Patrick Wicklander got the start for the Legends; his last start against the Rockers ended in a W as he only allowed two runs to score. Jonah Scolaro got the start for the Rockers. He performed well in his last start against the Legends, only allowing one run to cross in six innings pitched.

Xane Washington got the Legends offense going with a lead-off single in the top of the first. He was immediately driven in as Curtis Terry left the yard, taking his league-leading RBI count up to 83. However, Evan Edwards would get the Rockers on the board with a grand slam that was then followed by a solo shot from Luke Napleton. Lexington followed this up in the second with a big inning of their own. Pedro Gonzalez's lead-off double was followed by two drawn walks to load the bases. Washington was then able to lay down a double that cleared the bases before coming home on an error. Brian Fuentes kept the scoring going with a lead-off homer in the third that made it a 7-5 7-ballgame. However, Luis Gonzalez capped off the first three innings with a game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the third.

Jack Lynch came in for relief in the bottom of the fourth, and he was able to get through the inning despite giving up two singles. However, High Point would pull ahead in the fifth on an RBI double from Ben Aklinski that plated two runners. The Legends' offense continued to struggle in the sixth as they went down for the second inning in a row. High Point quickly put two runners on with a walk and a double, but the Legends offense was able to turn a double play to slow down their momentum. The Rockers would still plate one run in the sixth when Edwards came home on a wild pitch.

John Armstrong took the mound for the Legends in the seventh. He gave up a lead-off single to D.J. Burth, who then stole second and third before coming home on a sac fly. This then brought Jimmy Loper into the game in the eighth, who was able to hold the Rockers to a scoreless inning. Washington got aboard in the top of the ninth with a one-out single. He was then driven in by Brady Whalen, who left the yard on the second pitch he saw. Despite this, the Legends were unable to plate anything else in the ninth.

The Legends fall 11-9 to High Point as their losing streak extends to three games. This drops the Legends to third place in the South Division, but they still only sit 2.5 games out of first place. The win is given to Jonah Scolaro, who improves his season record to 8-4, and the save is given to Cam Cotter, who earns his first save of the year. The Loss is given to Patrick Wicklander as his record goes to 10-7 on the year. The Legends will look to get back on track on August 21st for the third game of their six-game series against High Point, with first pitch slated for 6:35 PM EST.







