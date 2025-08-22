Stormers Lose Series

The Lancaster Stormers were bested 10-5 by the Long Island Ducks on Thursday night, and Ross Peeples' club seemed to lose steam as the innings passed. With the win, the Ducks take the series victory and now sit just two games behind the Stormers in the second-half race.

Runs were a dime a dozen for both squads early in the contest. Ivan Castillo doubled in the top of the first, and newly added Long Island outfielder Leobaldo Cabrera drove him in with a sacrifice fly.

Lancaster answered with a three-run bottom of the first that included doubles by Melvin Mercedes and Luis Castro, followed by a two-run homer from Joseph Carpenter.

Long Island catcher Aaron Antonini led off the second inning with a solo home run to left to bring his club within one, but Lancaster responded. An RBI single by Nick Ward put the Stormers back up by a pair, but the bottom of the second ended with disappointment for Ross Peeples' club. The bags were loaded with one away in the frame, when Luis Castro and Mason Martin each fanned swinging.

Joseph Carpenter doubled to lead off the bottom of the third. Lancaster would get him over and in with Kevin Watson Jr. picking up the RBI via sac-fly. It was 5-2 Lancaster at that point, and the script flipped upside-down.

A hit batter and two singles by Seth Beer and Ronaldo Flores were enough to score a run in the top of the fourth for Long Island. An inning later, the Ducks plated two more on three hits and sent Lancaster starter Michael McAvene to the dugout in the process. Long Island took the lead in the sixth frame when Kole Kaler's sac-fly ball to left scored Taylor Kohlwey, who reached via the walk and moved over via an error on Lancaster reliever Billy Sullivan.

The Ducks piled up four more runs on five more hits in the seventh and eighth frames, while the Stormers managed just six base-runners in the last six innings.

Lancaster makes the long overnight haul to Gastonia for a three-game series with the Ghost Peppers starting on Friday night at 7. Right-hander Luke McCollough (0-2) starts for the Stormers while Craig Stem (3-0) mans the bump for Gastonia. Don't miss the action on FloBaseball at 6:55.







