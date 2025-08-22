Eight Unanswered Runs Lead Ducks Past Stormers

Published on August 21, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 10-5 on Thursday night in the rubber game of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

A sacrifice fly to right field in the first inning off the bat of Leobaldo Cabrera gave the Ducks an early 1-0 lead. Luis Castro's RBI double to left and Joseph Carpenter's two-run home run to right-center in the bottom of the first off Ducks starter Justin Alintoff put Lancaster in front 3-1. Aaron Antonini closed the gap to one in the second with a 384-foot solo homer to right off Stormers starter Michael McAvene. However, Nick Ward's RBI single to right in the bottom of the frame and Kevin Watson Jr.'s RBI groundout in the third pushed the host's lead up to three.

Ronaldo Flores grounded an RBI single through the right side in the fourth, cutting the Ducks deficit to two. Long Island then tied the game at five in the fifth when Kole Kaler scored on a wild pitch and Cabrera lined an RBI single to right. Kaler's sac fly to left in the sixth put the Flock in front 6-5.

A three-run seventh inning gave the Ducks a four-run lead, with a sac fly to right by Seth Beer and a two-run single by Flores doing the damage. Cabrera added an RBI double to right-center in the eighth to make it 10-5.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Alintoff pitched three innings, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two. McAvene lasted four and one-third innings, yielding five runs on seven hits with two strikeouts. Braydon Nelson (4-2) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, working around a hit and a walk while striking out one. Billy Sullivan (1-2) took the loss, conceding an unearned run on two walks in one and two-thirds innings of relief.

Cabrera led the Ducks offense with three hits, three RBIs and two runs. Flores added two hits and three RBIs, while Ivan Castillo added two hits, three runs and a walk. Long Island's bullpen tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and five walks with four strikeouts.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. A Ducks starter to be announced will face Flying Boxcars righty Jack Weisenburger (1-6, 4.77).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 26, to begin a six-game series against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

