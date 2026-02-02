2026 Ducks/GSBH Job Fair - Saturday, March 7

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Great South Bay Hospitality (GSBH), the official food and beverage service operator of the Ducks, today announced they will host their seasonal game day staff Job Fair at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Saturday, March 7, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Those interested in available positions for the 2026 season are strongly encouraged to attend.

All applicants must be 16 years of age or older. The Ducks and Great South Bay Hospitality will accept applications and conduct interviews until 1:00 p.m. on March 7. Those attending the Job Fair will receive first consideration for employment in 2026. Candidates are strongly encouraged to complete their application prior to the Job Fair by visiting LIDucks.com/application.

The Ducks will be interviewing for game day staff positions, including clean team, ushers, security, ticket takers, merchandise, parking lot attendants, box office assistants and bat boys. Additionally, Great South Bay Hospitality will be interviewing for concessions staff and suite server positions. GSBH is also seeking to fill seasonal managerial positions, including Concourse Food Service Manager and Premium Suites & Restaurant Service Manager.

Opportunities with the team's game day promotional staff are also available. Interviews will be conducted for positions such as on-field promo crew, camera operators, video board operators and team mascot. On-field host and public address announcer interviews/tryouts will be conducted at a later date.

