Santos Bolsters Bullpen for 2026

Published on February 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Ramon Santos. He begins his third season with the Ducks and 13th in professional baseball.

"Ramon has, quite simply, been one of the Atlantic League's best relief pitchers during each of the past two seasons," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We are excited to welcome him back to our pitching staff this year."

Santos combined to make 64 appearances during his first two seasons with the Flock (2024-25), compiling a 10-2 record with a 0.55 ERA and 20 saves. In 65.2 innings of work, he allowed just 10 runs (four earned) on 32 hits and 32 walks while striking out 113 batters (15.5 strikeouts-per-nine-innings). The 31-year-old was voted by Ducks fans as the 2024 Team MVP, presented by Delmonte-Smelson Jewelers, after finishing third in the Atlantic League with 14 saves and leading all Ducks pitchers with 45 appearances to go along with a 6-1 record and a 0.58 ERA.

The Dominican Republic native began the 2025 season in the Mexican League with Leones de Yucatan and Rieleros de Aguascalientes, combining to pitch in 13 games. Prior to joining Long Island, he spent nine seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals organization (2012-19, 2021) and one in the Washington Nationals system (2022), reaching as high as Triple-A. In 214 games (46 starts) during that span, he accrued a 24-31 record with a 3.86 ERA, 12 saves and 458 strikeouts to 215 walks over 492.1 innings. Santos was originally signed by the Cardinals as an international free agent in 2012.

"I am very happy and grateful for the opportunity to play with the Ducks again," said Santos. "Coming back to this team means a lot to me because it's not just about competing - it's about working as a family, with respect, sacrifice, and a true passion for the game. I return with the same humility as always but with more desire than ever to contribute, learn, support my teammates, and give everything in each training session and game. Thank you to the club, the coaching staff, and everyone who trusted me once again. I'm ready to represent these colors with pride, commitment, and heart."

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time.







