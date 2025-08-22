Blue Crabs Walk-Off the Ghost Peppers, Win 3-2

Published on August 21, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs topped the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 3-2 after a walk-off in the 10th inning.

Gastonia took a 1-0 lead before the Crabs answered back in the second. Brett Barrera led off the inning with a double to left field. He later scored on an RBI single by Ryan McCarthy to tie the game a 1-1.

Gastonia took a 2-1 lead in the seventh, but Southern Maryland answered back once more in the bottom half of the frame. Digiacomo swung and missed at a pitch in the dirt and reached first base. He stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Sam Dexter then brought Digiacomo in on a sacrifice fly, tying the ballgame at 2-2.

In the tenth inning, with Barrera at second base, Alejandro de Aza laid a sacrifice bunt to advance the runner to third. After an intentional walk to Dexter, McCarthy laced a single to right field to walk it off for Southern Maryland.

The Crabs took Thursday night's rubber match and won the series over Gastonia. They now improve to 52-49 overall and 16-22 in the second half. The Crabs will hit the road for a three-game series in Staten Island, beginning Friday night at 7:00 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.