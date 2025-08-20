Lexington Falls 5-3 in Series Opener against High Point

High Point, NC - The Legends fall in their first game of the road trip as the High Point Rockers earn a 5-3 victory. High Point would take the lead first in the third inning off two sac flies. However, the Legends brought their first run in during the fourth inning off a Jerry Huntzinger sac fly before Curtis Terry laid down an RBI single in the fifth to tie it up. This tie did not last long as High Point pulled away in the sixth when Alex Dickerson laid down an RBI double that was followed by a two-run home run from Luke Napleton. EJ Cumbo's RBI single in the ninth was the only other run the Legends could acquire.

After drawing in their series against Gastonia, the Legends travel down to High Point for a six-game series against the first-half winners. With the Legends hot on the tails of the Ghost Peppers, every game against a South Division opponent matters. The Legends gave the start to Dustin Beggs, whose last start against the Rockers ended in an 8-6 Lexington victory. The Rockers handed their start to Fin Del Bonta-Smith, whose previous start against Lexington ended in a 7-6 Legends victory.

Xane Washington would find the Legends' first hit on the first pitch he saw, but he was thrown out on a fielder's choice as the Legends came up empty-handed. High Point would also find its first hit on the first pitch, but Beggs was able to pick off the runner at first, denying the Rockers any momentum. Ronnie Dawson and Jerry Huntzinger would both get aboard in the second, but they were left stranded as Bonta Smith found the last strikeout. Beggs continued to perform well as High Point went three up three down in the second. However, High Point got the scoring going as they started the bottom of the third with back-to-back base hits that were then subsequently driven in on sac flies from Luis Gonzalez and Drew Mendoza.

Lexington would get their scoring started in the fourth when Huntzinger hit into a sac fly that brought in Pedro Gonzalez from third. This would take Del Bonta Smith out of the game in the fifth, which allowed Brady Whalen and Curtis Terry to lay down consecutive hits to tie the game up at 2-2. Beggs would come out of the game in the fifth, which brought Simon Gregerson into the game. He would immediately issue a walk to Ben Aklinski, who was then driven in by an RBI double from Alex Dickerson. This was then followed by a two-run blast from Luke Napleton as the Rockers went up 5-2 going into the final three frames.

Brian Zeldin took the mound for the Legends in the seventh, and he was able to tally two strikeouts to hold the Rockers at five runs. Whalen was hit by a pitch in the eighth, and he would then be moved into scoring position by a single from Dawson. However, Cam Cotter was able to force a putout and a strikeout to deny the Legends a run. Huntzinger got the ninth started with a leadoff double. He was then driven in by an RBI single from EJ Cumbo, but Whalen would follow this up by hitting into a double play that ended the game.

The Legend fell 5-3 in their first game of the road trip. This loss pushes the Legends further down the standings as they now sit 2.5 games out of first place. The win is given to Gabe Klobosits, whose record goes to 2-0, and the save is given to Kyle Halbohn for his fifth save of the year. The loss is given to Simon Gregersen for his first loss of the season. The Legends and Rockers will be back at Truist Field for game two of their six-game series on August 20th, with first pitch slated for 6:35 PM EST.







