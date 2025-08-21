Stormers Stave Off Ducks

Published on August 20, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers surged to a 7-1 lead over the Long Island Ducks in a critical division matchup Wednesday evening at Penn Medicine Park.

They then found themselves dancing through a precarious final few innings, holding onto a 7-6 victory over the Ducks in the middle game of a three-game series. The win re-established a three-game North Division lead for the Stormers and, at the same time, gave the team a 3-2 advantage in the second half series that will determine a two-way tiebreaker.

Melvin Mercedes, in his second game back with Lancaster, opened the night with a double and came around to score on a pair of fly balls. The Stormers extended the lead in the second as one run scored on a throwing error, and Mercedes delivered a two-run single off Jonah Dipoto (3-5).

Noah Skirrow (13-3) yielded a run on three week singles in the top of the third, and it looked like the Stormers might have iced the game in the fifth as Nick Lucky drew a bases loaded walk, and Joe Campagna followed with a two-run single to center off sidewheeler Brad Case.

That would be Lancaster's final hit.

Ivan Castillo opened the sixth inning with a single off the right field wall on the 12th pitch of his at bat. Seth Beer followed with another single to right, and manager Ross Peeples went to his bullpen. Billy Sullivan picked up one out before Ronaldo Flores launched a homer over the boards in left to cut the lead to 7-4.

Former Detroit Tiger Brendan White entered in the seventh. Chris Roller triggered an uprising with a check swing single. Roller stole second, took third on River Town's fly out to center and scored when Castillo knocked a single into center. A two-base passed ball advanced Castillo to third. Beer drove in the run with a single to right, slicing the lead to 7-6.

Diehl entered and gave up a two-out single to Flores but got out of the inning on Cody Thomas' fly out to center. He also stranded two Ducks runners in the eighth to maintain the one-run cushion.

Engler, the losing pitcher on Tuesday night, retired the side in order in the ninth against the middle of the order to record his fifth save.

Lancaster will send right-hander Michael McAvene (6-3) to the hill on Thursday evening against Long Island's Ryan Sandberg (5-3). Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Lancaster won for the 12th straight time with Campagna behind the plate...Carpenter hit safely in his 12th consecutive game, the longest this season by a Stormer...Skirrow retook the league lead with 118 strikeouts...The season series between the Stormers and Ducks is tied at 10-10...The two clubs finish the regular season against each other at Penn Medicine Park in four weeks.







Atlantic League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.