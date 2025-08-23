Lucky, Ward Guide Lancaster To Win

Nick Lucky cleared the bases with a double in the fifth, and Nick Ward singled home two runs in the sixth to lead the Lancaster Stormers to a 7-4 victory in the opener of a three-game series at CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia, NC.

The victory maintained Lancaster's two-game lead over the Long Island Ducks in the North Division chase. Long Island defeated Hagerstown, 14-7, in Maryland.

With the Stormers down, 3-2, entering the fifth, Craig Stem (3-1) loaded the bases on a walk and two hit batters around a pair of outs. Lucky drove a ball toward the gap in left center which just eluded a diving try by Nate Scantlin, bringing all three runs home for a 5-3 lead.

After Luke McCollough surrendered a run on three hits in the bottom of the fifth, Ward followed singles by Yeison Coca and Melvin Mercedes with a two-run base hit up the middle to produce the final runs of the night.

Brendan White (1-0) replaced McCollough in the fifth and notched four strikes in 1 2/3 innings. Max Green, Phil Diehal and Scott Engler spun a hitless inning apiece with Engler recording his sixth save.

Justin Wylie staked the host Ghost Peppers to a 2-0 lead with a homer before the first out in the first inning. Mercedes, who reached his last four plate appearances, singled home the Stormers first run with two outs in the second. Mason Martin tied the game with his league-leading 31st homer in the second.

Carter Aldrete provided the host club with its final lead on an RBI single to center in the bottom of the third.

Lancaster will send Noah Bremer (8-2) to the mound on Saturday against Gastonia right-hander Ljay Newsome (2-3). Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, starting at 6:55.

NOTES: Joseph Carpenter lost his hitting streak at 13 games...He was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning and also on a swing in the sixth...The second one forced him out of the game...Martin is within three of Caleb Gindl's single season home run record...Lucky is within six of Martin for the team RBI lead (78-72)...Green has now put together a streak of 11 straight scoreless innings since moving to the bullpen...Diehl was 8/9 of the way to an immaculate inning before missing with a 1-2 pitch to Wylie.







