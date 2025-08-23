Aklinski's Triple the Difference as Rockers Top Lexington

Published on August 22, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Ben Aklinski hit a two-run triple in the eighth inning to pull the High Point Rockers from a 4-3 deficit to a 5-4 win over the Lexington Legends in front of a crowd of 2,155 on Friday night at Truist Point. Aklinski drove in three runs on the night to pace the Rockers for their fifth straight win and a 4-0 lead in the six-game series.

The win moves the Rockers to a league-best 64-39 overall record and a 23-17 mark in the second half. The Legends fall to 51-51 on the season and 20-19 in the second half.

Aklinski's game-winning triple was the last nail in the coffin of the Legends who battled the Rockers throughout the game with excellent pitching and timely hitting.

High Point went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first as Luis Gonzalez and Drew Mendoza greeted Lexington starter Ben Ferrer with back-to-back singles with Gonzalez moving to third on an error by Lexington right fielder E.J. Cumbo. Aklinski then brought home Gonzalez by hitting into a 6-4 fielder's choice.

The Legends tied the game in the top of the third on a walk to Brian Fuentes and a two-out triple from Xane Washington.

Rockers starter Alex Barker, signed earlier in the day and making his first appearance as a Rocker, went five innings in his first Atlantic League start, holding the Legends to three hits and one run while walking one and striking out four.

Lexington tallied three runs in the sixth off reliever Kyle Halbohn. Andy Atwood led off with a double to center and scored on a bloop single to right by Curtis Terry. Pedro Gonzalez followed with a two-run homer as Lexington went up 3-1.

The Rockers rebounded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth when Drew Mendoza belted a two-run homer to close the margin to 4-3.

Win Scott threw a scoreless seventh inning for High Point, pitching around a walk and a single. Gabe Klobosits (W, 3-0) hurled a three-up, three-down eighth before Jameson McGrane retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his 13th save of the season.

Aklinski's game-winning triple came off Lexington reliever John Armstrong (L, 0-1) who came on with one on and one out in the eighth. He intentionally walked Mendoza to set up a potential double play but Aklinski spoiled the plan by lining the triple into the right field corner and scoring Burt and Mendoza.

Mendoza was the lone Rocker with two hits while also collecting a pair of RBI. Pedro Gonzalez had two hits and two RBI to go with his home run.

Game five of the six-game series is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start on Saturday at Truist Point as the Rockers will send righty Erich Uelmen (4-3, 3.17) to the mound to face Lexington righty Colton Eastman (8-6, 5.69). Fans will be entertained during the game by the Zooperstars traveling show. Rockers fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

NOTES: The Rockers acquired Alex Barker from the New Jersey Jackals of the Frontier League. Barker, who started Friday night, will take the place of Mike Devine in the High Point Rotation. .. Devine is out for the season with a shoulder injury. .. INF Max Viera was placed on the 7-day injured list and is expected back next week. .. The win gives the Rockers a 12-10 season advantage over the Legends. .. High Point's five-game winning streak is its longest of the second half.

Rockers Home runs (exit velocity-distance): Mendoza (110-375)







Atlantic League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.